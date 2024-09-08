The Yankees have a secret ingredient returning to the bullpen

The Yankees‘ bullpen is in dire need of support, especially with closer Clay Holmes leading the league with 11 blown saves this season. On Saturday, manager Aaron Boone made a strategic move by deploying Nestor Cortes as a key bullpen arm to relieve Clarke Schmidt. Together, the duo combined for nine scoreless innings, delivering a dominant performance and blanking the Chicago Cubs for the second consecutive game.

Yankees Bolster Bullpen with Key Reinforcements

Clarke Schmidt’s return to the mound provided much-needed stability for the Yankees. Schmidt, who hadn’t pitched since May 26 due to a lat injury, delivered a solid performance, allowing just four hits and striking out two batters over 4.2 innings. His return adds depth to a rotation that has faced inconsistency throughout the season.

Ian Hamilton Reinstated from Injured List

In addition to Schmidt’s return, the Yankees reinstated reliever Ian Hamilton from the injured list after several successful rehab appearances. Hamilton had been sidelined due to back spasms but was activated over the weekend, giving the Yankees another reliable arm in their bullpen.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Hamilton, 29, joined the Yankees last season after previous stints with the Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins. In 2023, Hamilton posted an impressive 2.64 ERA over 58 innings, recording a career-high 10.71 strikeouts per nine innings, a 77.2% left-on-base rate, and a 55.3% ground ball rate. His ability to induce ground balls and strikeouts made him a key piece of the Yankees’ bullpen last season.

Hamilton’s Injury Struggles and Return to Form

Despite Hamilton’s success, injuries have been a recurring issue throughout his career. A lat injury earlier this season limited him to just 29.2 innings, with his last appearance on June 16 against the Boston Red Sox. Leading up to his IL stint, Hamilton gave up earned runs in four consecutive outings, contributing to his 4.55 ERA before the injury. It was evident that he wasn’t pitching at full capacity.

Hamilton’s pitch mix remained consistent with his 2023 numbers, but he struggled to locate his pitches, particularly his sinker. The sinker, which allowed a .480 batting average and a .600 slugging rate, became a liability. Even his usually dominant slider was less effective, allowing a .254 batting average compared to a .156 average the year prior.

Hamilton’s Path to Redemption

If Hamilton can regain his form from last season, he could be one of the Yankees’ most crucial bullpen arms down the stretch. In three rehab games, Hamilton tossed four scoreless innings, striking out six batters. He appeared to be back to his old self, demonstrating excellent command of the strike zone and generating significant movement on his pitches.

In 2023, Hamilton ranked in the 94th percentile in whiff rate, 94th percentile in average exit velocity, and 92nd percentile in ground ball rate, solidifying his status as a dominant relief pitcher. The Yankees are hopeful that Hamilton can replicate that level of performance as they approach the postseason.

Looking Ahead: Hamilton’s Impact on the Playoff Push

With the playoffs looming, the Yankees will need every reliable arm they can get. Hamilton’s ability to miss bats and induce ground balls makes him a potentially valuable asset for the bullpen. If he can return to his 2023 form, Hamilton could provide the stability the Yankees desperately need as they look to solidify their bullpen and make a deep playoff run.

Hamilton’s performance down the stretch will be pivotal, and if he delivers, the Yankees will have found a gem at just the right time.