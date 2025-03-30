The Yankees have a real problem at third base

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees turned Saturday afternoon into a home run derby, putting up 20 runs on the Milwaukee Brewers in what looked more like a football score than a baseball final. It was one of the most explosive offensive showings in franchise history.

But for all the fireworks at the plate, the Yankees’ infield defense was a different story entirely.

Five Errors and a Whole Lot of Mess

Let’s not sugarcoat it—the defense was brutal. The Yankees committed five errors, turning what should’ve been a celebration into a bit of a head-scratcher. In a game that will be remembered for the offensive onslaught, it’s the defensive collapses that could linger longer for the coaching staff.

Manager Aaron Boone, trying to mitigate the presence of a left-handed starter, gave Pablo Reyes the nod at third base over Oswaldo Cabrera. It backfired.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Pablo Reyes’ Tough Day at the Hot Corner

Reyes was shaky from the jump. Over seven innings at third base, he committed two errors, posted a .333 fielding percentage, and racked up -1 defensive run saved in one of the more forgettable defensive outings in recent memory.

He looked lost on routine plays and seemed to lack the confidence needed for the spot. Boone tried to be strategic with the right-handed bat against a lefty pitcher, but Reyes may have just played himself out of a roster spot.

Yankees Running Out of Trustworthy Infield Options

The Yankees are currently operating with a patchwork infield rotation. Oswaldo Cabrera, while versatile and a switch hitter, is significantly worse against left-handed pitching. Offensively, he hasn’t moved the needle much since debuting in the majors and continues to hover below league average.

Then there’s Oswald Peraza—great glove, unreliable bat. Peraza did crush a home run in Saturday’s blowout, but his overall offensive profile this spring has been underwhelming. He might be a defensive asset, but in high-leverage at-bats, the Yankees can’t afford the dead weight.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Brian Cashman Still Hunting for an Answer

General manager Brian Cashman knows this is a problem—and has for weeks. He’s actively hunting for a right-handed infielder who can bring some thump to the bat and not be a liability on defense. But that kind of player isn’t easy to come by, especially this early in the season.

The Yankees might have to suffer through some defensive growing pains while they scour the waiver wire or work the phones. It’s possible they wait for a non-contending team to start shedding talent, and swoop in when the timing’s right.

When You Score 20, It Doesn’t Matter—For Now

The beauty of baseball is that a monster offensive day can wipe away just about any blemish. On Saturday, scoring 20 runs made those five errors feel like a footnote. But in close games, sloppy defense will cost wins—and that’s the kind of detail that separates contenders from pretenders.

If Cashman doesn’t patch this up, it could come back to bite them. But knowing the Yankees’ track record, don’t expect them to sit still for long.