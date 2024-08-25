The Yankees have a lowkey impact infielder returning from injury

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees need all the help they can get as they head into September, aiming to build a lead in the American League East. Currently, they hold a narrow 0.5-game advantage over the Baltimore Orioles, but they need to dominate lower-tier teams like the Colorado Rockies.

Unfortunately, the Rockies humbled the Yankees on Saturday afternoon with a 9–2 victory, once again exploiting a young starting pitcher in Will Warren.

Reinforcements on the Way

The Yankees have several reinforcements on the horizon, but a low-profile impact player could provide a valuable solution if any problems arise or if the team needs a reliable pinch hitter and base runner.

The Yankees acquired Jon Berti at the beginning of the 2024 season from the Miami Marlins. The 34-year-old has dealt with several injuries this year, most recently a calf issue that landed him on the 60-day injured list. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset on Saturday, where he picked up two hits and a three-run home run over three at-bats. Berti’s performance was exactly what the Yankees were hoping to see from this veteran utility player.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Berti: A Versatile Utility Piece

This season, Berti has made 17 appearances, hitting .273/.322/.327, with one home run, six RBIs, and four stolen bases. While he’s not known for hitting home runs or for his slugging prowess, he consistently maintains a solid batting average and is only two years removed from stealing 41 bases with Miami.

Berti ranks in the 94th percentile in sprint speed and could serve as a critical pinch hitter, offering a dependable bat that makes consistent contact. Before his injury, he was in the 90+ percentile for chase rate and well above average in whiff rate, showcasing his strong plate discipline.

Berti’s Defensive Flexibility

Berti also has the ability to play third base and second base, in addition to 764 innings at shortstop and 577 innings in the outfield throughout his career. He’s a proven utility man who can fill multiple roles for the Yankees, a valuable asset given that his performance is more consistent than that of Oswaldo Cabrera and especially DJ LeMahieu. Although he doesn’t play first base, the Yankees have that position covered with Anthony Rizzo’s expected return in the next few weeks.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Looking Ahead to September

The Yankees have been waiting patiently for the return of several key players, setting the stage for an exciting September that could bolster their World Series aspirations. They just need to stay healthy down the stretch, particularly as the playoffs approach in October.