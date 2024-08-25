Yankees eyeing key pitching reinforcement with rookie Will Warren struggling

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees believe that young starting pitcher Will Warren has the potential to become a significant long-term asset, given his similar fundamentals to Michael King. If Warren can tap into his potential, he could develop into a reliable rotation arm in the future. However, it’s clear he still needs to refine certain aspects of his game.

Warren’s Struggled Present Some Questions for the Yankees

This season, Warren has made four appearances, pitching 17.2 innings with a 9.68 ERA. Interestingly, his 4.28 xERA suggests he’s been somewhat unlucky. His 11.72 strikeouts per nine innings are highly encouraging, and his 3.06 walks per nine innings are not alarming.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

However, Warren is giving up 1.53 home runs per nine innings, and his ground ball rate has decreased from 47% in the minor leagues to 35% in the majors. Increasing his ground ball rate will be crucial for his development, but for now, he poses more of a liability than a solution.

Future Outlook: Trade Asset or Rotation Fixture?

Warren could become a key part of the Yankees’ rotation in 2025, or he might be used as a trade asset this winter if the Yankees decide to acquire a veteran. Despite his current struggles, Warren has a tantalizing pitch mix, and his development trajectory remains positive. The limited innings he has pitched this year will help him refine his skills.

Clarke Schmidt: A Key Reinforcement on the Horizon

Meanwhile, the Yankees are eagerly anticipating the return of Clarke Schmidt, their 28-year-old second-year starter. Schmidt recently pitched 3.2 innings in his first rehab assignment in Double-A, allowing one run but impressively retiring the first nine batters he faced.

Schmidt has been sidelined since May 26, following an injury sustained against the San Diego Padres. Before his injury, Schmidt was in excellent form, giving up just three earned runs over a stretch of four performances and posting a 2.52 ERA over 62 innings. The Yankees desperately need Schmidt’s quality back in the rotation, especially to bolster the team amid Warren’s struggles.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Versatility and Value in the Playoffs

Schmidt’s value during the playoffs is immense. He can fill a rotation spot or serve as a key relief pitcher. With experience in closing games, his diverse pitch mix—including a cutter, sweeper, sinker, and knuckle curve—makes him particularly effective when he’s at his best.

Additional Reinforcements Expected

The Yankees are also looking forward to further reinforcements in the coming weeks, including Ian Hamilton, Jon Berti, Cody Poteet, and Schmidt. Additionally, Scott Effross is ready for promotion from Triple-A, having thrown six consecutive scoreless innings in relief.