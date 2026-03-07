Yankees top INF prospect George Lombard Jr. sent a message to Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet on March 4, turning on a 96.8 mph fastball and launching it 392 feet over JetBlue Park’s replica Green Monster in front of a national ESPN audience. The exit velocity registered at 104.2 mph, and manager Aaron Boone couldn’t help but acknowledge what everyone saw.

“He’s been great,” Boone said. “You see what he’s capable of. The thing he does pretty well already, as a young hitter, is control the strike zone and has real pop.”

But despite the fireworks and highlight-reel defensive plays, the Yankees remain committed to a patient development timeline. Lombard is not coming north with the big league club in 2026. The organization has made it clear: 2027 is the target.

The Double-A Reality Check

Lombard’s 2025 season tells the story of a prospect facing legitimate growing pains. After demolishing High-A pitching with a .329/.495/.488 slash line and a 194 wRC+ over 24 games in Hudson Valley, Double-A Somerset brought him back to earth. His strikeout rate jumped from 19.8% to 26.4%, and he managed just a .215/.337/.358 line with eight home runs and 36 RBIs over 108 games.

The primary issue was velocity up in the zone. Lombard struggled to catch up to high fastballs, often finding himself late to the ball. General manager Brian Cashman acknowledged they believe Lombard “could play defense in the big leagues right now” but noted “he’s still developing on the hitting side.” That assessment shaped the 2027 debut timeline.

Spring Training Adjustments

Lombard showed up with a modified stance designed to get him into launch position quicker, addressing the timing issues against premium velocity. Through seven spring games, he’s posted a 156 wRC+ while maintaining an 80% hard-hit rate.

“It’s always good getting to face the elite guys in the league,” Lombard said. “I was excited for it. Looking for something to hit, not trying to do too much with it and put a good swing on it.”

Even Red Sox manager Alex Cora came away impressed. “I knew about him,” Cora said. “He’s a good athlete. His brother is, too. He’s a good defender. Caught up with that fastball up. He’s a good player.”

The Defense Is Already There

Lombard’s glove work has been spectacular. He’s made dazzling plays at shortstop, third base, and second base this spring. Boone highlighted a bare-handed pickup on a slow chopper to third that he called a “low percentage” play for most infielders.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound infielder moves like a former soccer star. His ability to change directions, make off-platform throws, and execute against his momentum has drawn comparisons to Dansby Swanson and Masyn Winn, defensive-first shortstops who produce consistent value.

The 2027 Plan and Future Implications

The Yankees have no reason to rush Lombard. Anthony Volpe is locked in at shortstop, but that window of guarantee is quickly closing. But if Volpe doesn’t take a significant step forward in 2026, Lombard will be knocking on the door in 2027 with a legitimate claim to the starting job.

That timeline aligns with potential roster upheaval. Jazz Chisholm is seeking a massive extension that the Yankees appear unlikely to provide, and if he walks in free agency after 2026, second base becomes wide open. Lombard’s defensive versatility means he could start at either middle infield spot.

“It’s just continuing to develop as a hitter,” Boone said. “The next level is, hit tool, keep developing that. Because the defense, knowledge of the strike zone and the ability to impact the ball is there, and he keeps developing physically year over year. It’s noticeable.”

The Yankees are playing the long game with their top prospect, and based on what’s been on display this spring, that patience could pay off with a franchise cornerstone in 2027.