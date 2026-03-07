The New York Yankees know that 2026 could be the final year they feature Jazz Chisholm at second base. They haven’t had any extension negotiations, general manager Brian Cashman has avoided paying second base over the past few years (notably letting Gleyber Torres walk), and Chisholm is coming off his best season after being historically volatile.

In 2025, Chisholm hit .242/.332/.481 with a career-high 31 homers, 80 RBIs, 31 stolen bases and a 126 wRC+. He won a Silver Slugger award and made his second All-Star team. But they need to see consistency to justify paying him significantly.

He’s going to want top dollar and won’t settle for anything less. Speaking to Randy Miller of NJ.com, Chisholm made his asking price crystal clear. “I’m 28. I want 8-to-10 years,” he said when asked about extension talks. When Miller asked if he would accept $25 million per year from the Yankees, Chisholm didn’t hesitate. “I’d say no because I know I can get $35 million somewhere else,” he responded. “That’s $10 million less a year.”

Sep 13, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) hits a one run home run during fifth inning inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The 50-50 Pursuit

Chisholm isn’t just talking money. He’s backing up his demands with historic goals. Speaking to The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner, Chisholm declared his intention to join Shohei Ohtani as the only players in MLB history to achieve a 50-50 season.

“You’re looking at the second one,” Chisholm said when reminded only Ohtani has accomplished the feat. “Ask Cap (Aaron Judge). Real life. Let’s just be realistic. I got all the tools for it. I have the speed, the power, the plate discipline, the eye at the plate, defense. I got everything to accumulate a 10-WAR season.”

The confidence isn’t bluster. Chisholm joined Bobby Bonds and Alfonso Soriano as the only Yankees to post a 30-30 season. Since joining the Yankees from Miami on July 28, 2024, he’s posted the eighth-highest WAR among AL position players at 6.7.

“Every year, I just want to win MVP,” Chisholm told MLB.com. “The money, the contracts, none of that really means anything if I don’t win MVP.”

The Yankee Stadium Fit

Chisholm is a great piece for the Yankees, bringing life to the diamond, Gold Glove caliber defense at second base, and a swing that is tailor-made for the short right porch in Yankee Stadium. On the defensive side of the ball, he played 851 innings at the position last year, collecting two defensive runs saved and eight outs above average.

While he does have problems with plate discipline, ranking in just the 7th percentile in whiff rate and 8th in strikeout rate, he barrels the ball up frequently and pulls it to right field, which is exactly what the Yankees want. Manager Aaron Boone has noticed the growth and confidence.

“He’s incredibly confident, and for good reason,” Boone said. “The bottom line is, if he goes out there and does his thing, and hopefully keeps even improving in this game, he’s going to put himself in a really good position come the end of the season.”

Aaron Judge has also praised his teammate’s impact. “He’s just a complete athlete,” Judge said. “He’s a guy that can dictate a game with one swing or even one play on defense.”

Sep 13, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) prepares to be interviewed before a game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Contract Reality

If Chisholm comes off another big season, he’s going to command $25-35 million per year. An eight-year deal at $35 million annually would total $280 million. A ten-year deal would reach $350 million. That’s franchise cornerstone money, and the Yankees usually don’t feel comfortable paying second base that much.

The 2027 season is in flux with the CBA expiring December 1, 2026, which will probably impact his contract. Most expect contracts agreed to before a potential lockout would be grandfathered in, putting pressure on the Yankees to decide before free agency.

Despite financial complications, Chisholm wants to stay in the Bronx. “The atmosphere in New York, the way the fans are super passionate day in and day out — who doesn’t want to be in front of that for the rest of their career?”

The 2026 Pressure

Chisholm is making $10.2 million in 2026 after avoiding arbitration. The gap between that and his $35 million ask is enormous. If he wins the AL MVP he’s chasing, the money question answers itself. If he doesn’t, the Yankees will have a different conversation come November.

There are legitimate concerns. Chisholm has only played more than 140 games once in six years. He posted 12 errors last season, though he believes eliminating those mistakes could boost his defensive metrics significantly.

But there’s the Gleyber Torres precedent to consider. The Yankees let Torres walk after years of production, unwilling to meet his market value. Torres signed with Detroit for significantly less than expected, but the message was clear: Cashman doesn’t overpay the position.

Can Chisholm produce at a level that forces Cashman to break that pattern? The next seven months will provide the answer. A 50-50 season would make him impossible to let go. A solid but unspectacular year might make him expendable. That’s the reality of playing in a contract year in the Bronx.