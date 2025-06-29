The Yankees have a black hole at the bottom of their lineup

The Yankees have plenty of concerns lately, but Austin Wells might be the most glaring issue dragging down their offense.

Wells was supposed to add legitimate power from the catcher spot, giving them an edge most teams simply don’t have.

Instead, the 25-year-old backstop has been stuck in a frustrating slump that just won’t loosen its grip.

It’s the kind of rut that feels like quicksand — the harder he tries to pull free, the deeper he seems to sink.

Wells’ numbers paint a troubling picture for New York

Across 229 at-bats this season, Wells is hitting just .214/.275/.424 with a .699 OPS and 11 home runs.

While the power is there in spurts, his overall production isn’t nearly what the Yankees hoped for.

Wells still sits in the 83rd percentile for hard-hit rate, proving the exit velocity is legitimate when he connects.

But that only goes so far if he’s not putting the ball in play consistently or drawing enough walks to balance the strikeouts.

His plate discipline metrics are slipping, and pitchers seem to have found an easy formula to keep him quiet.

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

June has been Wells’ worst stretch yet this season

As the Yankees push into the dog days of summer, they’re watching Wells hit just .224/.274/.373 in June.

That’s his lowest OPS in any month this season, and it’s compounded by several other Yankees also scuffling at the same time.

Paul Goldschmidt has fallen off dramatically, and even Aaron Judge has cooled compared to his absurd start, though he’s still miles better than most.

The Yankees have only a half-game edge over the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East now, meaning these slumps are starting to matter a lot more.

J.C. Escarra could force his way into more at-bats

All of this sets up an interesting decision for manager Aaron Boone: keep riding it out with Wells or start mixing in J.C. Escarra.

Escarra is quietly having a sneaky good season behind the plate, especially on defense, where he’s putting up elite framing metrics.

He also brings promising offensive upside, something that could stabilize the bottom of the lineup if Wells continues to fade.

Splitting time evenly might become the new norm soon, particularly if the Yankees start slipping from their perch atop the division.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Yankees can’t afford black holes in the lineup right now

New York has World Series expectations — or at the very least, ALCS-or-bust urgency — and they can’t let weak spots linger unchecked.

Wells still has all the raw tools to break out. His power numbers suggest that if he ever starts pairing discipline with hard contact, he’ll explode.

But until that happens, Boone might have no choice but to turn to Escarra more often, hoping the shift sparks something from both catchers.