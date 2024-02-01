The Yankees have 3 underrated prospects that could rise up the boards in 2024

Ron Schloerb/Cape Cod Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

We are just a short two weeks away from pitchers and catchers reporting to George Steinbrenner Field to kick off a highly-anticipated 2024 campaign for the New York Yankees. Per Kiley McDaniel of ESPN, the Yankees have six prospects in his top 100, ranking as the seventh-best farm system in all of baseball. Even following the trade for superstar Juan Soto, the organization has plenty of intriguing prospects that are expected to rise scout boards throughout the 2024 season.

A massive 2024 could be in store for Brock Selvidge

Going into 2023, MLB.com had 21-year-old LHP Brock Selvidge as the No. 11 prospect in the organization. Thanks to his 3.38 ERA and 1.20 WHIP for the Tampa Tarpons in Low A, Selvidge was promoted to High A to pitch for the Hudson Valley Renegades in late July.

The 6-foot-3 left-hander’s play did not falter even after his promotion, pitching to a 3.58 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP through nine starts for the Renegades. Across 127.2 innings for the Tarpons and Renegades, Selvidge accounted for 137 strikeouts, resulting in a high K rate, something that Yankee fans should be very excited about.

Selvidge’s fastball continues to get better along with his cutter, slider, and changeup as he becomes a complete four-pitch pitcher. Coming out of high school, his fastball sat around 91-92 MPH, but we saw his velocity grow as he was throwing 93-95 MPH late in the season at A+.

Selvidge’s ability to change speeds is something he’s always relied on. With a slider at 79-82 MPH, a cutter at 85 MPH, and a changeup at 83-84 MPH, hitters were regularly lost at the plate. Consistency can occasionally be a problem for Selvidge, but only being 21 years old, it can be fixed. The Yankees have something special in Selvidge.

Henry Lalane should get Yankees fans excited

There is no one that Yankee fans should be more excited about than the No. 4 prospect in the FCL, 6-foot-7,19-year-old LHP Henry Lalane. Already drawing comparisons to Randy Johnson, Lalane has the physical size that could take this kid very far in this league.

Only being 19 years old, Lalane has already been seen topping out at 97 MPH. His ability to hide the ball from hitters with his extraordinary arm action, and his ability to pump 93-96 MPH from the left side, it’s almost impossible for hitters to pick up on.

Across 21.2 innings at ROK this past year, Lalane only surrendered four walks with 34 K’s and a 0.97 WHIP. Although giving up a fair amount of hits, Lalane held hitters to a .207 batting average and three home runs. With polish over the next couple of years in the minors, the Yankees can project Lalane to be alongside aces Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon at a very young age.

Kyle Carr possesses intriguing athleticism

Unlike Selvidge and Lalane, No. 13 prospect Kyle Carr lacks the size and physicality of a typical MLB pitcher but makes up for it with his athleticism. At 21 years of age, the 6-foot-1 LHP Carr was drafted by the Yankees in the third round of the 2023 draft.

At Palomar College, a junior college in California, Carr pitched to a 12-1 record, 2.38 ERA, 111 strikeouts and just 19 walks in 78 innings. The Yankees will need to work on his secondary pitches, but with his electric fastball at 92-95 MPH with an ability to touch 97 MPH, Carr has all the intangibles to become an exceptional left-handed starter in the next few years.

If Carr can stick to this upward trend and continue to throw strikes while perfecting his sweeper and changeup, the Yankees could have found a diamond in the rough in the 2023 draft.