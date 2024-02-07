The Yankees have 3 underrated hitting prospects entering 2024

William Bretzger/Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Yankees proved to have a loaded farm system as Baseball America announced six Yankees on their top 100 prospect list going into the 2024 season.

The most exciting part of the organization’s farm system is the depth that it possesses. The Yankees not only have underrated pitching throughout their system, but they’re hitting is just as good, if not better. With tons of versatility and talent throughout the organization, Yankees fans of players coming up through the farm system to be excited about.

Agustin Ramirez can become a potential T-100 prospect

Hudson Valley’s Agustin Ramirez gestures as he heads for third on his way home after a two-run homer in the eighth inning of the Blue Rocks’ 6-3 loss at Frawley Stadium, Friday, August 4, 2023.

There was no one in the organization in 2023 that took more of a jump than catching prospect Agustin Ramirez. Coming into 2023, Ramirez was basically a nobody, just another prospect with no spotlight and no chatter. However, it wouldn’t take long for Ramirez to make a name for himself. By the end of 2023, it just took him 87 games to go from Class A Tampa to Somerset to play for the Patriots.

Ramirez, just 21 years old, has ridiculous raw power, but it also transfers over to game power. In 56 games in Tampa, Ramirez hit seven home runs while also accounting for 35 runs and 35 RBIs, resulting in a 117 wRC+.

Following his promotion to Hudson Valley, Ramirez got even better. At High-A, Ramirez played in 27 games, contributing a .384 batting average, a .430 on-base percentage, and a .714 slugging percentage, which resulted in an insane 204 wRC+.

The Yankees quickly promoted Agustin to Double-A where he had the chance to start at catcher in the Double-A playoffs. Although struggling, which is expected for a 21-year-old kid, Ramirez has shown tons of promise. If he can adjust to Double-A, where he is expected to start the 2024 season, Ramirez can give the Yankees another t-100 catching prospect in back-to-back years.

Jesus Rodriguez gives the Yankees versatility

All Jesus Rodriguez has done since he became a New York Yankee is hit. As for any prospect, it’s always a worry if they will perform after their promotion. For Jesus Rodriguez, it hasn’t been a problem. After being promoted from Class-A to Hudson Valley in 2023, Rodriguez didn’t have an issue adjusting to better pitching, hitting .356 with a .464 on-base percentage, a .533 slugging, and a 172 wRC+. Rodriguez also had almost the same amount of walks as he did strikeouts, showing his elite ability to get on base.

The most intriguing part of Rodriguez’s game is his versatility. While producing at a well above-average rate offensively, Rodriguez split his time in the field at catcher, left field, and first base, but primarily at third base. This past winter, Rodriguez played for Tigres de Aragua in Venezuela, where he also got playing time in center field.

Jesus Rodriguez of the New York Yankees Org with an unbelievable catch in Winter ball pic.twitter.com/50u4f9TnuT — Sports Agents International (@sportsagentsint) January 19, 2024

Although expected to start 2024 in Hudson Valley, fans should keep their eye on Rodriguez as he could end his 2024 season in Scranton, just one step away from the show.

Serna adds infield prospect depth

Another name that rounds out the depth of the Yankees’ farm is Jared Serna. Listed at 5-foot-6, 168 pounds per Fangraphs, Serna has serious speed that has resulted in him swiping 70 bags over his three years in the minors.

Coming off a solid 2023 and an impressive winter league in Mexico, Serna looks primed to have a big year through the minors in 2024. With power for his size, incredible bat speed, and excellent fielding, the Yankees could be looking at their own version of Jose Altuve.