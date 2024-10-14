The Yankees have 2 players that could decide their fate in the ALCS

Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

The Yankees clinched the ALDS victory over the Kansas City Royals for a variety of reasons, but Giancarlo Stanton’s performance stands out as the most significant factor. The veteran slugger, who had struggled during the regular season, found his form in the four-game series, hitting .375/.444/.688 with one home run, four RBIs, and a staggering 210 wRC+.

Stanton showed his ability to carry the offense when needed, especially as Aaron Judge went through a brief slump. While Judge began heating up toward the end of the series, with a solid performance in Game 4, it was Stanton who emerged as the X-Factor. As the Yankees prepare for their upcoming series against the Cleveland Guardians, Stanton’s form remains critical, especially with Alex Cobb set to start Game 1 for Cleveland on Monday.

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Stanton’s Plate Discipline and Power on Display

Stanton has been in exceptional form over the past week, and he attributes much of his success to increased preparation. He has been arriving early for extra swings and has displayed improved plate discipline, which has led to more damaging contact. When Stanton combines his elite power with newfound discipline, the results are devastating for opposing pitchers.

This season, Stanton ranks in the 99th percentile for both average exit velocity and barrel percentage, while also sitting in the 98th percentile for hard-hit rate. Notably, his bat speed is in the 100th percentile, which, when paired with his powerful swing, results in towering home runs. When Stanton makes contact, the ball leaves the bat with authority, and when he elevates it, it often doesn’t come back.

While Stanton’s base running isn’t a significant part of his game, his extra-base hits and home runs have been pivotal. In Game 3 of the ALDS, a solo home run from Stanton provided the decisive 3–2 victory. His ability to change the course of a game with one swing makes him indispensable, and the Yankees are counting on him to continue this form in the upcoming ALCS against Cleveland. If Stanton stays red-hot, the Yankees will be a formidable opponent, particularly against a Guardians team that will struggle to contain their power-hitting lineup.

The Importance of Judge’s Form

While Stanton’s resurgence has been crucial, Aaron Judge remains the key to the Yankees’ offensive success. Judge struggled through the first four games of the postseason, hitting just .154/.389/.231 with two runs and no RBIs. Despite this cold streak, he still managed a 102 wRC+, meaning he was 2% better than the average hitter, even when struggling.

It’s remarkable that Judge’s presence at the plate still impacts the game, even when he’s not firing on all cylinders. However, if he can break out of this slump and begin producing at his usual MVP-caliber level, the Yankees’ offense will become even more potent. Judge’s ability to change the game with his bat is undeniable, and if he starts producing on Monday, he’ll provide the spark the Yankees need as they look to advance beyond the ALCS and into the World Series.

Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

Yankees’ Pitching: Key to Success

The Yankees’ pitching staff will also need to step up, as it was a mixed bag in the ALDS. While the starting rotation was inconsistent, the bullpen was lights out, not allowing an earned run in the entire series. For the Yankees to succeed in the ALCS, they’ll need their pitching to maintain this high level of performance.

Taking the first two games at home in the Bronx will be crucial, as it would give the Yankees a significant advantage heading into the road portion of the series. With the pitching matchups in their favor, it’s a realistic goal. However, both Stanton’s bat and Judge’s return to form will be essential in securing these victories and putting the Yankees in the driver’s seat for a World Series berth.