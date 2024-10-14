The Yankees were blessed with a fantastic ALCS Game 1 pitching matchup

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees are set to face the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the ALCS on Monday night in the Bronx. After battling a formidable Kansas City Royals pitching rotation in the ALDS, the Guardians don’t present quite the same level of talent on the mound. This sets the stage for a series opener where the Yankees hope to exploit a favorable pitching matchup.

Carlos Rodon vs. Alex Cobb: A Tale of Two Starters

The Yankees will send Carlos Rodon to the mound for Game 1, while the Guardians are countering with Alex Cobb. Cobb, a 37-year-old right-hander, pitched just 16.1 innings during the regular season due to injury and has made only one playoff appearance so far, in which he surrendered three hits and two earned runs over three innings.

Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images

Cobb, while experienced, hasn’t had much time to establish a rhythm this season. In 2023, he tossed 151.1 innings, but his limited action in 2024 raises questions about his effectiveness heading into this high-stakes game.

Cobb’s Arsenal: What to Expect

Cobb primarily relies on a split-finger fastball, sinker, and knuckle curve. His split-finger fastball is his most effective pitch, holding opposing batters to a .200 batting average and .267 slugging rate. It also generates significant vertical movement, with 35 inches of drop at 89.2 mph.

He pairs this with a sinker, thrown at 93.8 mph, which he uses to generate ground balls. However, his sinker and knuckle curve are more vulnerable, with opposing batters finding success against those pitches. While Cobb limits barrels and walks, he ranks poorly in hard-hit percentage, meaning when batters do connect, they often hit the ball hard.

Yankees Offense Primed for Success

With the electric atmosphere of Yankee Stadium behind them and a lineup filled with some of the most dangerous offensive players in baseball, the Yankees will look to take advantage of Cobb’s weaknesses. Aaron Judge and Juan Soto are difficult to contain for long, and while Cobb is adept at keeping the ball on the ground, hitters of their caliber can turn any mistake into a game-changing moment.

Credit: Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY Sports

Cobb excels at generating ground balls, boasting a 61.2% ground ball rate this season, a mark that’s even higher than the 57.6% he posted last year. However, despite this strength, his medium-level velocity on the sinker—along with the hard-hit rate he allows—gives the Yankees’ potent lineup the opportunity to capitalize on his mistakes early in the game.

Key to Victory: Early Offense Against Cobb

The key for the Yankees will be to drive up Cobb’s pitch count and force him out of the game quickly. Similar to how the Detroit Tigers managed to reach Cleveland’s bullpen early in their series, the Yankees need to put pressure on Cobb from the outset.

The Guardians boast the best bullpen ERA in the league, so the Yankees will need to get their offense going before the relief arms take over. Unlike the Royals, who had strong starters but a shaky bullpen, Cleveland presents a different challenge. This means the Bombers will need to focus on capitalizing against Cobb while they have the chance.

Ready to Swing for the Fences

With Game 1 set to kick off the ALCS, the Yankees are well-positioned to start the series on a high note. Rodon will look to improve on his last outing, while the Yankees’ powerful lineup will aim to take control against Cleveland’s veteran starter. If they can keep the pressure on Cobb early and stay aggressive at the plate, they’ll be in prime position to set the tone for the rest of the series.