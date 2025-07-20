The Yankees gave away one of the best up-and-coming infielders in baseball

The New York Yankees made a bold move, acquiring All-Star closer Devin Williams from Milwaukee this past offseason, chasing October stability at a steep cost.

But what looked like a win-now bullpen boost has begun to reveal cracks, especially as injuries and roster holes resurface midseason.

It wasn’t just Nestor Cortes they surrendered — the real sting may come from parting ways with emerging infielder Caleb Durbin.

As the Yankees struggle to find a serviceable third baseman, Durbin is blossoming in Milwaukee — and he would’ve been perfect right now.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Devin Williams hasn’t lived up to his elite billing… yet

Williams came to the Bronx with a reputation as one of baseball’s nastiest relievers, armed with a lethal changeup and playoff poise.

But the results have been uneven, with a 4.58 ERA over 35.1 innings, far from the lockdown expectations the Yankees envisioned.

There’s still time for him to trend upward, and recent outings have looked sharper — but the clock is ticking on his impact.

Williams will hit free agency next winter, making this a rental unless New York decides to re-invest for the long haul.

The upside remains, but so far, the return hasn’t fully justified the capital the Yankees gave up to get him.

Cortes has yet to contribute for Milwaukee

Nestor Cortes was also shipped to the Brewers, though injuries have kept him from making any real impact in 2024.

He’s logged just eight innings this season and is currently rehabbing in Milwaukee’s minor league system after an elbow setback.

While his long-term value remains uncertain, the Yankees weren’t counting on him as a cornerstone entering this season.

Still, seeing him leave — and watching the third piece of the deal emerge — makes the trade sting even more.

Caleb Durbin’s breakout season looks tailor-made for New York

Durbin, 25, is quickly proving he belonged in the Bronx all along, especially with third base now a revolving door of underperformance.

Over 75 games this season, Durbin is slashing .265/.350/.382 with five homers and elite contact skills at the plate.

He ranks in the 95th percentile in whiff rate and 98th in strikeout rate — rare company for a young infielder.

Durbin’s advanced plate discipline would’ve been invaluable in a Yankees lineup that too often leans on boom-or-bust approaches.

And as his power begins to creep up — a .533 slugging percentage in July — his ceiling is growing higher by the week.

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Durbin has shined in clutch moments and with the glove

It’s not just his bat — Durbin’s production with runners in scoring position has been a game-changer, boasting an .843 OPS.

He’s elevated his performance in big moments, something the Yankees’ third base options have failed to do this season.

Defensively, Durbin has added value as well, posting six defensive runs saved and one out above average at third base.

That kind of production — both situational and steady — is exactly what New York’s current roster lacks on the hot corner.

A long-term piece lost too soon

Durbin doesn’t project as a superstar, but he’s a controllable, high-floor player who fits modern roster construction perfectly.

In Milwaukee, he’s become a top-of-the-lineup weapon with staying power — a role the Yankees could desperately use right now.

As Williams fights for form and third base continues to crater, the trade feels more and more like a costly misread.

Caleb Durbin wasn’t a throw-in — he was a solution waiting to happen, and now the Yankees may have let him slip away.