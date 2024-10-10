The Yankees found a playoff gem in newfound closer

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff -Imagn Images

It’s not often that a team decides to reconfigure the back end of its bullpen just days before the end of the regular season, but that’s exactly what the Yankees did. Clay Holmes had been the team’s go-to closer for the majority of the year, but a difficult stretch in September forced manager Aaron Boone to make a significant change. Enter journeyman reliever Luke Weaver, who stepped up as the Yankees’ new go-to option in high-leverage situations.

Luke Weaver Finds a Home with the Yankees

Weaver, who has bounced around the league with stints in St. Louis, Arizona, Kansas City, Cincinnati, Seattle, and now New York, seems to have finally found stability. After tossing just 13.1 innings last year, he made an impression on the Yankees’ brass, leading to a one-year deal that includes a club option for 2025. Given his impressive performance this season, it seems likely the Yankees will pick up that option.

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

With Holmes preparing to enter free agency, Weaver looks poised to become the team’s primary closer moving forward. His ability to adapt and deliver under pressure has earned him this pivotal role, especially as the postseason unfolds.

Postseason Success for Weaver

Weaver has been nothing short of stellar in the postseason so far, pitching in all three games of the ALDS to contribute in any way possible. In Game 1, he struck out three batters over 1.1 innings. In Game 2, he recorded a single out, and in Game 3, he secured a five-out save with a gutsy performance. Although he allowed two hits in that outing, he skillfully navigated through trouble, stifling a potent Kansas City Royals offense.

Weaver’s fastball, which averages 95.7 mph, was especially effective in Game 3. He amped it up, reaching 97.6 mph at his peak and averaging 96.2 mph during the game. Despite relying heavily on his fastball—throwing it 17 times compared to just three change-ups—the Royals couldn’t take advantage. Weaver’s command was excellent, inducing chases on high fastballs and keeping the Royals off balance throughout his appearance.

Weaver’s Value to the Yankees

Weaver’s contributions to the Yankees in this postseason cannot be overstated. Whether or not the Yankees win the World Series, Weaver will go down as one of the most critical pieces in their postseason run. The pitching staff, anchored by Weaver’s steady hand, has been a bright spot for the Yankees. However, the offense, led by MVP candidate Aaron Judge, still needs to deliver more consistently.

Without Giancarlo Stanton’s heroics in Game 3, the Yankees would likely be staring at a one-game deficit in the ALDS, fighting for survival in Game 4 on the road. Weaver’s ability to close out Game 3 with just 20 pitches gave the Yankees a crucial victory, but his workload may limit his availability for Game 4.

Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

Who Steps Up in Game 4?

With Weaver likely unavailable after throwing 20 pitches on Wednesday, the Yankees will need to lean on other bullpen options to close out Game 4. One potential candidate is Luis Gil, though his unpredictability makes him a risky choice in high-leverage situations. The Yankees may not feel entirely comfortable relying on Gil in such a critical game.

Instead, Boone could turn to Clay Holmes, who threw 16 pitches on Wednesday or consider using Jake Cousins, who has been excellent this season. Ian Hamilton, who didn’t pitch in Game 3, is also a viable option for the late innings. With Gerrit Cole on the mound to start Game 4, the Yankees are hoping for a strong outing from their ace to reduce the need for extensive bullpen work.

Final Thoughts

The Yankees’ decision to shake up their bullpen and rely on Luke Weaver has paid off in a big way during this postseason. Weaver’s ability to step into the closer role and deliver under pressure has been vital to the team’s success. As the Yankees face another critical game in the ALDS, they’ll need to continue to adapt, making smart decisions with their bullpen to maximize their chances of advancing.