The Yankees could solve lead-off and first base with one trade

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees have been in talks with the Tampa Bay Rays ahead of the deadline regarding multiple players. In a perfect world, the Yankees would be able to pry Isaac Paredes away from their AL East division rival, but they may end up settling for an option like Yandy Diaz.

Yankees Eyeing Potential Upgrades as Trade Deadline Approaches

The first base position has been a bit volatile for the Yankees this season, with Anthony Rizzo having a down year and rookie Rice struggling with consistency.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Before Rizzo suffered a right arm fracture, the 34-year-old veteran was hitting just .223/.289/.341. He may offer the Yankees more production when he returns, but that shouldn’t deter General Manager Brian Cashman from considering upgrades. Rice, while showcasing potential, is hitting .192 with a .293 OBP and hovers around a 100 wRC+, indicating he’s an average offensive player.

Considering Yandy Diaz

However, acquiring Diaz would offer a major improvement. The 32-year-old is earning $8 million per season and has a 2026 club option. The Yankees can pick him up and keep him at the corner field spot.

Diaz is hitting .272/.327/.400 this season, including nine homers and 47 RBIs, with a 14.6% strikeout rate, 7.3% walk rate, and 111 wRC+. He’s been an above-average hitter for most of his career and would offer the Yankees a solid option batting lead-off.

Yandy ranks in the 88th percentile in xBA at .284, suggesting he’s gotten a bit unlucky at times. He ranks in the 93rd percentile in average exit velocity and 98th percentile in whiff rate, suggesting he has tremendous plate discipline. While Diaz lacks athleticism on the bases, the Yankees simply need their lead-off man to work walks and pick up hits, which is precisely what Diaz does.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Potential to Utilize Yankees Stadium’s Features

In addition, he sprays the ball all over the field, with three homers to right field, which is a good sign, and he may be able to capitalize on the short right porch in Yankee Stadium.

Diaz is hitting .274/.382/.384 with runners in scoring position, indicating he’s been productive. He’s previously played third base but has made the full-time transition to first, enjoying 722 innings at the position this year with -3 defensive runs saved and -1 outs above average with a .986 fielding percentage. His defense can be a bit spotty at times, but he is mostly competent, and the Yankees can deal with that, given his offensive upside.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s Role and Further Acquisitions

After acquiring Jazz Chisholm Jr., the Bombers have plenty of options at the top of their batting order, but Diaz would make perfect sense, allowing Jazz to slot into the middle of the lineup where he can capitalize on his numbers with RISP.

This would leave third base open for the taking, and the Yankees don’t necessarily have another option. DJ LeMahieu has been underperforming this season, and Oswaldo Cabrera is a decent but inconsistent player. It is possible they execute a trade that includes both Diaz and player Amed Rosario.

While the Yankees had interest in Rosario this past offseason but didn’t end up signing him, the 28-year-old is hitting .312 with a .336 OBP this year. Although his defense at third base has been very spotty, at least he offers a great batting average and excellent speed on the bases.