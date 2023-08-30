The Yankees could lose 3 starting pitchers this upcoming off-season

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

In 2023, the New York Yankees displayed a stubborn loyalty to struggling veterans, often to the team’s disadvantage. However, a sea change appears to be in the air, with the organization now prioritizing youth and future potential. This approach makes perfect sense for a team in the midst of gauging the shape of next year’s roster.

Uncertain Futures: Yankees Pitchers Who Might Not Return in 2024

The 2024 pitching rotation could look significantly different from what we saw this year. Three key arms—Luis Severino, Frankie Montas, and Domingo Germán—may not be in pinstripes next season.

The Rollercoaster of Luis Severino

Exercising Luis Severino’s $15 million club option before the start of the 2023 season seemed like a logical move. After all, he had recently posted a 3.18 ERA over 102 innings in 2022. However, Severino started this season on the injured list due to a lat strain and hasn’t been much better since returning, accumulating a disheartening 6.64 ERA in 81.1 innings.

While Severino’s performance has slightly improved in his last couple of outings, it’s unlikely compelling enough for the Yankees to consider re-signing him. Severino will be a free agent following this season, leaving his future with the Yankees quite uncertain.

The Ghost Season of Frankie Montas

Frankie Montas, plagued by a lingering shoulder injury that also affected him last season, hasn’t made an appearance this year. Like Severino, Montas is headed for free agency, and the likelihood of him returning is slim.

The Controversial Case of Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán has had a mixed bag of a season, featuring a perfect game and a 4.56 ERA—decent numbers for a depth arm. Yet, Germán’s off-field issues have clouded his career. With these complications, the Yankees may choose not to tender him a contract for 2024.

Gearing Up for 2024: The Probable Starting Four Plus Options

Assuming everyone stays healthy, the Yankees already have a solid four pitchers to kickstart the 2024 season: Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón, Néstor Cortés, and Clarke Schmidt. As for the fifth starter, it’s anyone’s game. Michael King is a viable contender, but there are also Double-A prospects in the mix: Chase Hampton, Drew Thorpe, Richard Fitts, Yoendrys Gómez, and Matt Sauer. Let’s not forget Luis Gil, who could also potentially secure a spot.

The Yankees certainly have options at their disposal, and they are fully aware of it. As the organization pivots towards youth, the question of who will fill these key roles in 2024 becomes ever more exciting.