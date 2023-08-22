The Yankees could have a brand new outfield in 2024

Oct 26, 2022; Surprise, Arizona, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Jasson Dominguez plays for the Mesa Solar Sox during an Arizona Fall League baseball game at Surprise Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In a twist to their 2023 narrative, the New York Yankees have shifted gears. With a season that’s been anything but predictable, the front office may be contemplating serious overhauls come the off-season. Yet, at the moment, their decision to bank on young prospects may be the silver lining they need for forthcoming seasons.

Welcoming Pereira and Peraza to the Fold

On Monday, the Yankees unveiled their intent by promoting Everson Pereira and Oswald Peraza. As the Yankees prepare to square off against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, both rookies are poised to be in the starting lineup. This strategic move is a clear nod to the club’s forward-looking stance, keen on infusing new energy and laying down long-term plans.

In a related move, 20-year-old outfielder Jasson Dominguez received a nod for Triple-A, setting the stage for what could be his MLB debut in 2024. If things pan out, the Bombers could be flaunting a revamped outfield by the next Opening Day, an enticing thought for fans.

Projecting Yankees’ 2024 Outfield Trio

LF: Jasson Dominguez

Taking cues from Anthony Volpe’s trajectory — who spent a mere 22 games in Triple-A before his MLB elevation — Dominguez may well be on a similar fast track.

With five weeks of Triple-A exposure, he’s positioned ahead of Volpe’s timeline. Though Dominguez’s Double-A start in 2023 seemed lackluster, his August numbers tell a different story: a .380 batting average and .438 OBP. Given his progress, the Yankees might very well place Dominguez in the starting left field spot in 2024, a strategic move that could streamline outfield expenses and free up budget for other needs.

CF: Everson Pereira

Not to be overshadowed, Pereira is carving a niche for himself as a potential centerfielder for the Yankees. His Triple-A stats over recent weeks are noteworthy: 35 games, a .312 average, .386 OBP, eight homers, and a .551 slugging percentage.

His adaptability to both corner outfield spots and centerfield adds another layer to his appeal. If Pereira’s performance instills enough confidence, the Yankees might reconsider their association with Harrison Bader in the impending free agency.

RF: Aaron Judge

The right field will undoubtedly belong to Aaron Judge. Despite a season marred by injuries and a restrictive toe ailment, his stats remain impressive. With a .276 batting average, .407 OBP, 24 homers, and a 176 wRC+ over seven games, he reaffirms his worth.

The $360 million nine-year contract inked by the 31-year-old attests to his standing in the team. Simultaneously, the Yankees envision Giancarlo Stanton as their mainstay designated hitter, with occasional forays into right field, giving Judge the breather he needs.

The Yankees’ recent over-reliance on seasoned players has taken a toll. Introducing young, cost-effective talents might be their ticket to balancing the scales, allowing for fiscal agility while revving up the squad’s dynamism.