2 players the Yankees could demote following Pereira, Peraza promotions

The New York Yankees finally made some big decisions on Monday ahead of their series opener against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night. Stuck in a rut with an eight-game losing streak and no changes at the trade deadline, the Yankees have opted to bring fresh blood into their lineup.

The Dynamic Duo: Pereira & Peraza

The spotlight is shining on Everson Pereira, a rising star in the outfield, and Oswald Peraza, who, despite his 37 MLB games experience, is eyeing a steadier role in 2024. This strategic move to promote the pair also hints at the demotion of two players, given the front office’s intent to grant both newcomers substantial playtime and at-bats.

Everson Pereira, just 22, is poised to take over in left field. With a promising track record at Triple-A Scranton — a .312 average, .386 OBP, eight homers, and 33 RBIs across 35 games, not to mention a 130 wRC+ and a .551 slugging percentage — Pereira is all set to challenge for a durable position in the outfield. The potential exit of Harrison Bader in free agency could very well pave the way for Pereira’s ascent.

Meanwhile, at 23, Peraza is likely to command third base, flanked by Anthony Volpe at shortstop and Gleyber Torres at second. His Triple-A stats for the year are commendable: a .268 batting average, .357 OBP over 63 games, coupled with 14 homers and 36 RBIs. Moreover, his MLB profile boasts a .238 average, a .364 OBP, and a home run over 37 games.

Possible Yankees Departures: McKinney & Allen

While the excitement buzzes around the Yankees’ latest recruits, speculation looms over the potential demotees. Here are two likely candidates:

Billy McKinney

Though Jake Bauers might seem an obvious choice for some, Billy McKinney appears more probable, considering his limited versatility. At 28, the former first-round pick by the Oakland Athletics has been somewhat underwhelming with a .227 average, .320 OBP, six homers, and 14 RBIs over 48 games. This record might make McKinney’s continuation with the Bombers doubtful, leaving them no choice but to DFA him, which could still land him back in Scranton if he clears waivers.

Greg Allen

Snagged from the Boston Red Sox to inject some pace into the team, Greg Allen’s stats might not ensure a prolonged stay. With 22 appearances this year, he’s recorded a .217 batting average, .333 OBP, one homer, and six runs. The 35.7% strikeout rate further casts a shadow on his future with the Yankees. Allen’s role appears even more precarious when considering Pereira’s prowess in base stealing and superior athleticism.

Given the Yankees’ abundance of outfielders in the depth chart, it seems logical to optimize roster positions by investing in Pereira and Peraza for the remainder of the season.