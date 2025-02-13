The Yankees could have 2 MVP-caliber outfielders in 2025

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Yankees had the ultimate one-two punch in their outfield last season with Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, but with Soto now playing across town, the team is banking on a different formula to power their lineup. Cody Bellinger is stepping into a major role, and if things break right, the Yankees could find themselves with two legitimate MVP candidates patrolling the outfield once again.

Can Bellinger Recapture His MVP Form?

At his peak, Bellinger was one of the best all-around players in baseball. His 2019 MVP campaign with the Dodgers saw him hit .305/.406/.629 with 47 home runs, 115 RBIs, and a 161 wRC+. But injuries and inconsistencies knocked him off track, and he spent years trying to rediscover his swing.

Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

In 2023, he looked like a star again, slashing .307/.356/.525 with 26 homers and 97 RBIs for the Cubs. The regression in 2024 was noticeable—his .266/.325/.426 line was solid but not spectacular, and his power dipped to 18 home runs.

The Yankees believe he has another elite season in him, and Yankee Stadium could be the perfect place to unlock it. A lefty hitter with his profile is built for the short right field porch, and Statcast data suggests that he would’ve hit 24 homers last season if all of his games were played in the Bronx. That alone could elevate his numbers significantly.

The Yankees Are Betting on a Bounce Back

General manager Brian Cashman didn’t go out and sign another superstar bat to replace Soto—he pivoted to improving the rotation and defense instead. But the addition of Bellinger was still a major piece of their offseason, and it wasn’t just about his bat.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Defensively, Bellinger gives the Yankees a strong glove in center field. He’s a former Gold Glove winner with plus instincts, and at 29 years old, he still has the speed and range to make an impact. His contract isn’t a long-term burden, either.

With two years and $52.5 million remaining, including a 2026 player option, the Yankees are paying him $23.75 million for the upcoming season after the Cubs kicked in $5 million to help offset the cost. That’s a reasonable price for a player who, at his best, can be one of the most valuable in the league.

A Perfect Fit in the Bronx

Bellinger isn’t a Statcast darling—his barrel rate and hard-hit numbers don’t jump off the page—but he knows how to elevate the ball and pull it to his strengths. Yankee Stadium rewards hitters like him, and if he can find a groove early in the season, there’s no reason he can’t be an MVP candidate once again.

Pair him with a fully healthy Aaron Judge, and the Yankees could still have one of the most dangerous outfields in baseball. It’s a big bet, but if it pays off, New York won’t have to worry about missing Soto as much as people expect.