The Yankees could extend polarizing utility man

A look into one of the most debated trades initiated by the New York Yankees‘ general manager Brian Cashman and the subsequent rise of Isiah Kiner-Falefa as a key utility piece for the team.

The Trade That Sparked Controversy

Two years ago, the Yankees acquired Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela. A move that has often been considered one of Brian Cashman’s worst due to the following factors:

Taking on the remaining $50 million of Donaldson’s contract put the deal in Minnesota’s favor, hindering the Yankees from signing legitimately productive talent and instead opting for aging players with diminished abilities.

Despite his initial struggles in New York, Kiner-Falefa (IKF) has found favor with manager Aaron Boone and carved out a niche role.

IKF’s Transition: From Desperation to Utility

IKF’s journey within the Yankees has been marked by his determination to find his place:

Losing the Starting Shortstop Job

Entering spring training, IKF’s struggle to keep the starting shortstop job was overshadowed by rookie Anthony Volpe, the long-term solution.

Discovery of Outfield Abilities

Desperate to be useful, IKF transitioned into the outfield, despite having never played an inning there before this season:

508.1 innings in the outfield

.986 fielding percentage

-3 defensive runs saved, -2 outs above average

His performance this year, while not outstanding, reflects a promising transition.

A Closer Look at IKF’s Performance

Stats and Achievements

Batting average: .254

OBP: .325

Six homers, 31 RBIs

Strikeout rate: 16.4%

Walk rate: 9.1%

95 wRC+ (career-high)

Potential for Extension

Considering the Yankees’ need for younger players and depth, IKF’s consistency and resilience make him a valuable asset.

Comparing with Potential Alternatives

While stars like Brendan Donovan are appealing, the cost may be prohibitive. IKF’s return would be more economical. Given his 0.3 WAR, the Yankees can probably ink him to a very cheap extension.

IKF’s Recent Performance

Strong Performance in Recent Weeks

July: .292 average, .419 OBP (48 at-bats), six RBIs, 11 walks

.292 average, .419 OBP (48 at-bats), six RBIs, 11 walks August: .233 average, .343 OBP, seven hits, three RBIs, five walks

Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s Value to the Yankees

Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s story with the Yankees highlights his adaptability, resilience, and growing importance as a utility player. Despite the initial skepticism surrounding his acquisition, he has proven to be an asset in various positions.

As long as the Bombers extend IKF with the intention of him filling a reserve role, there’s no harm in bringing him back on a new deal.