The Yankees can upgrade rotation with Royals expiring ace

The New York Yankees are in a tight race to maintain their postseason footing, and their rotation could use a boost immediately.

If they’re looking for a savvy, affordable addition, Seth Lugo from the Kansas City Royals should be near the top of their list.

Lugo isn’t the flashiest name on the market, but he checks a lot of boxes for a team that desperately needs consistency.

Lugo’s numbers are steady despite concerns under the hood

Through 107 innings this season, Seth Lugo carries an impressive 2.94 ERA and has recorded 93 strikeouts for the Royals.

He’s averaging roughly six innings per start, offering the kind of durability that becomes crucial as October draws closer.

However, Lugo’s underlying metrics raise some eyebrows — his strikeout rate isn’t elite, and he doesn’t miss many bats.

Still, he’s navigated lineups efficiently all season and hasn’t imploded, even when his stuff has looked hittable on paper.

For the Yankees, that kind of reliability might be more valuable than upside at this stage of the season.

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

An expiring contract and declining leverage could lower his price tag

Lugo is 35 years old and on an expiring contract, so the Yankees wouldn’t have to part with premium prospects to land him.

The Royals, sitting at 49–52 and 11 games back in the AL Central, aren’t likely to surge back into contention this year.

Although they’re technically within striking distance of a Wild Card spot, the odds are long, and their better move may be selling.

That gives the Yankees a window to act quickly and acquire Lugo before his value diminishes or another contender swoops in.

If pitching depth is what they need, he provides it without forcing them to drain their farm system for short-term gain.

Merrill Kelly or Mitch Keller come with different price tags

The Yankees have also been linked to Mitch Keller of the Pirates, but his years of control will significantly raise the acquisition cost.

Keller has mid-rotation potential, but the Pirates are under no pressure to move him without a haul, making it a tough match.

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Another alternative is Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly, who brings postseason pedigree and solid peripherals to the table.

Kelly pitched to a 2.25 ERA across 24 playoff innings in 2023, helping Arizona reach the World Series with clutch performances.

He’s also on an expiring deal, though likely to cost a bit more than Lugo due to his playoff track record and cleaner analytics.

Why Lugo may be the cleanest fit for a team in need

If the Yankees want innings, experience, and minimal acquisition cost, Seth Lugo might represent the best value at the deadline.

He’s a veteran who knows how to navigate tough lineups and doesn’t shrink in high-leverage situations, despite some volatility.

For a rotation stretched thin and staring down a grueling final two months, Lugo could be the steadying force they need.