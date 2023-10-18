The Yankees can make 3 acquisitions to put themselves back in World Series contention

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees face a pivotal moment under owner Hal Steinbrenner, having voiced a commitment to building a robust team around MVP Aaron Judge. This commitment, extending beyond finances, promises to fortify the roster with adept players, ensuring the team doesn’t squander the golden years of standout talents like Judge and Gerrit Cole.

Yankees’ Missteps in Player Acquisitions

Despite hefty expenditures, the Yankees’ strategic blunders in player investments are unmistakable. High-profile acquisitions like Josh Donaldson, Frankie Montas, and Carlos Rodon haven’t panned out, with Rodon, in particular, entering the second year of his substantial six-year, $162-million contract under a cloud of doubt.

The franchise, however, appears poised to pivot, potentially leaning on its prospect pool to economize crucial positions, thus allowing for financial agility.

Contractual Bindings and Financial Hurdles

Complicating matters are substantial ongoing financial commitments, including Giancarlo Stanton’s hefty $98 million luxury tax salary extending through 2028, DJ LeMahieu’s annual $15 million through 2027, and a $10 million payout to Aaron Hicks for forthcoming seasons, even as he plays elsewhere. These fiscal encumbrances underscore past misjudgments, yet escaping this quagmire means another dip into Steinbrenner’s reserves.

Potential Game-Changing Acquisitions

1. Juan Soto: A High-Value Target

Rumors, propelled by The Athletic, place the Yankees as frontrunners in securing left-handed powerhouse Juan Soto. Coming off a stellar season, the 24-year-old Soto boasts a .275 batting average, .410 OBP, and .519 slugging rate. His offensive prowess overshadows defensive lapses, making him an ideal investment. But securing Soto post-2024 may necessitate a staggering $400 million extension, calling for strategic prospect exchanges and financial ingenuity.

2. Yoshinobu Yamamoto: Pitching Prodigy

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the 25-year-old Japanese sensation, is on the Yankees’ radar. His remarkable 1.21 ERA and 169 strikeouts in the previous season with the Orix Buffaloes highlight his potential. A successful MLB transition could lock Yamamoto into a long-term commitment, correcting the Yankees’ oversight in youthful, enduring talents. However, fierce bidding competition, particularly from the New York Mets, could inflate his acquisition cost.

3. Brendan Donovan: Defensive Maestro

The strategy to leverage prospects could extend to Brendan Donovan of the St. Louis Cardinals. The Gold Glove laureate fits perfectly into the Yankees’ system, offering defensive excellence and cost control until 2029. Donovan’s .310 batting average and .453 OBP with runners in scoring position make him invaluable. A trade might involve MLB-ready prospects like Clarke Schmidt, addressing the Cardinals’ pitching appetite, and potentially creating space for talents like Yamamoto.

Roster Revamp: Balancing Risks and Rewards

The Yankees’ front office stands at a crossroads, with the option to risk their minor-league roster to acquire proven MLB stars. Such a gamble involves trading for players poised to contribute significantly during their prime, affording ample time to rejuvenate their farm system.

Though speculative, the Yankees might retain Frankie Montas, projecting a modest contract akin to his previous $7.5 million annual salary. Concurrently, prospects like Drew Thorpe, Will Warren, and Clayton Beeter could ascend to the majors, bolstering the pitching rotation.

In navigating these complexities, the Yankees must balance immediate competitive demands with sustainable, long-term strategizing, ensuring they remain World Series contenders in the foreseeable landscape.