Yankees will have serious competition for top free agent starting pitcher

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been linked to star Japanese RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto, giving the New York Yankees another big market to contend with in hopes of landing the ace.

The Dodgers Have the Appeal to Steal Yamamoto From The Yankees

Bob Nightengale of USA Today stated that the Dodgers have their sights fixated on Yamamoto:

“Japanese right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto, 25, also is high on the Dodgers’ wish list, along with the New York Yankees and Mets,” Nightengale said.

The Dodgers are the second-biggest market in the MLB, behind the Yankees. They have the money to throw an irresistible offer at Yamamoto.

The 25-year-old pitcher has been lights out on the mound for the Orix Buffaloes of the NPB. He went 17-6 with a staggering 1.16 ERA in 2023 across 24 games played.

Yamamoto hasn’t seen his ERA spike up to 3.00 or greater since 2019 and owns a career 0.915 WHIP.

Making the shift over to the Major Leagues will gift whichever team he suits up for with a polished and efficient talent that can elevate any pitching staff.

How Each Team’s Roster Situation Looks

The Dodgers have several pitchers that are slated for free agency in 2024, including Clayton Kershaw and Lance Lynn, whose club option can be exercised by the franchise. This gives them a sense of urgency to maintain their strong pitching.

As for the Yankees, their 2023 season was marred by injuries and a dip in efficiency, though as a team, they put together solid numbers. Yamamoto would only add to the roster and, with his body of work, would instantly become one of the better pitchers for Aaron Boone moving forward.