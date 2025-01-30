The Yankees are really going to hand the third base keys to their worst infielder

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees have spent the offseason looking for an upgrade at third base, but with Alex Bregman still commanding a hefty price and Ha-Seong Kim signing a two-year, $29 million deal with the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, the options are wearing thin.

At this point, unless general manager Brian Cashman has a surprise trade up his sleeve, it looks increasingly likely that DJ LeMahieu will open the season as the starting third baseman.

LeMahieu’s recent regression has been noticeable, with his offensive production slipping in back-to-back seasons. His 2024 campaign was particularly rough, hitting just .204/.269/.259 with two home runs and 26 RBIs over 67 games. His wRC+ plummeted to 52, making him one of the least productive hitters in the Yankees’ lineup. While his defensive ability at third base is still solid, relying on a 36-year-old coming off two injury-plagued seasons is far from ideal.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Internal Alternatives: Not Exactly Inspiring

Beyond LeMahieu, the Yankees have two other options in Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza. Cabrera has been a valuable utility player, providing defensive versatility across the infield and outfield, but his bat has yet to prove consistent enough to be an everyday starter. He slashed .247/.296/.365 last season with an 88 wRC+, which is 12% below league average.

Peraza, on the other hand, is still an unknown commodity at the major league level. He’s always been viewed as a glove-first player, but his offensive numbers in Triple-A last season (.246/.341/.394 with a 94 wRC+) suggest he hasn’t taken a significant step forward at the plate. Complicating matters, Peraza is now out of minor league options, meaning if he doesn’t make the roster, he will have to go through waivers, leaving the Yankees at risk of losing him for nothing.

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Yankees One Move Away from AL Supremacy

Despite the uncertainty at third base, the Yankees have made moves to strengthen the roster. They added Max Fried to solidify the rotation and brought in Cody Bellinger to replace some of the production lost when Juan Soto signed with the Mets. However, one final impact bat—specifically at third base—would push them over the top and make them the clear favorite in the American League.

Managing partner Hal Steinbrenner recently claimed the Yankees are better today than they were a year ago with Soto in the lineup, but most fans would likely disagree. Losing an MVP-caliber hitter while replacing him with players that offer more balance but less offensive firepower doesn’t exactly scream improvement.

For now, the Yankees seem content with their current roster, but with a glaring hole at third base, there’s still time for Cashman to pull off one last significant move before Opening Day.