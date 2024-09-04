The Yankees are playing with fire at closer

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Yankees have a glaring problem and a liability as they quickly approach the postseason next month. Currently, the Bombers are half a game back in the American League East, despite having a great opportunity to pull ahead in the division and create a cushion over the Baltimore Orioles. They failed to maintain the first-place spot on Tuesday when Clay Holmes blew his 11th save of the season, a league-high.

Yankees Face Major Closer Dilemma Ahead of Postseason

Holmes allowed a walk-off grand slam to Wyatt Langford, a player who’s only hit 10 home runs this season. At this rate, the Yankees can no longer trust Holmes to be their primary closer and must consider alternatives.

This season, the 31-year-old has a 3.27 ERA, a number that skyrocketed after Tuesday’s grand slam. He has recorded a career-high 29 saves over 55 innings, but his strikeouts have decreased to 9.82 per nine innings, and he’s giving up the most home runs per nine since 2021 when he originally joined the Yankees via trade.

Credit: Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

The Struggles with His Sinker

Holmes’ underlying metrics are mostly solid, but he has experienced significant regression with his sinker. On Tuesday, he was unable to locate his slider properly, hanging one over the middle of the plate for the walk-off. This season, he’s using his sinker 55.1% of the time, down from 69.5% last year. The pitch is generating a .336 batting average and a .451 slugging rate against, with an average velocity of 96.5 mph.

However, that same pitch was slightly slower at 96 mph in 2023 and allowed a .260 average and a .343 slugging rate. It was by far his most effective fastball option, combined with a gyro slider that offers tremendous vertical movement.

Need for More Consistent Options

Holmes has the tools to be an elite closer, but he lacks consistency and is often erratic. When he’s locked in, Holmes is nearly unhittable due to the movement on his pitches and solid velocity. However, the Yankees can’t rely on such inconsistency when the playoffs arrive. They need secondary options available. Once Ian Hamilton returns from injury, he could be considered a high-leverage option to close, but the Yankees may also look to one of their current starters to fill the role.

Potential Alternatives for the Closer Role

One possible option is shifting Luis Gil into the closer role, given his elite fastball and experience as a starter. Gil would be well-rested and ready to provide his best stuff, though he lacks experience out of the bullpen. Clarke Schmidt, who has experience in that role, could also be considered.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

In 2022, Schmidt pitched 57.2 innings as a bullpen arm, recording two saves with a 3.12 ERA. The Yankees know he can be trusted in high-leverage situations, but they still need to see him work his way back from a right lat injury that has sidelined him for months. His last appearance was on May 26.

The Yankees’ Path Forward

Ultimately, the Yankees aren’t going to win the World Series with the current volatility at the closer position. Holmes’ unpredictability gives everyone heart palpitations whenever he steps on the mound. Against quality teams, Holmes is likely to be punished, putting the Yankees at risk of losing close games. Finding a reliable closer is crucial if they hope to make a deep postseason run.