The Yankees are one injury away from devastation in the infield

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Yankees have built a formidable roster for 2025, but one glaring weakness remains: their infield depth. A single injury could push them into dangerous territory, particularly at second and third base. While Anthony Volpe and Paul Goldschmidt offer reliability at shortstop and first base, the other two positions are far from stable.

Betting on Jazz Chisholm’s Health

Jazz Chisholm is an electric player and a major upgrade in the Yankees’ infield, but history suggests he’s a durability risk.

Last season, he played a career-high 147 games, marking the first time he stayed on the field for the majority of a season. Prior to that, injuries had been a recurring issue, limiting his availability and consistency. The Yankees are banking on his ability to replicate last year’s durability, but if Chisholm misses time, their infield picture becomes murky fast.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

A Third Base Battle with No Clear Winner

Third base is already a question mark heading into spring training, with DJ LeMahieu, Oswald Peraza, and Oswaldo Cabrera competing for the job. None of them offer elite offensive upside, and while LeMahieu’s experience gives him an edge, his recent decline makes him far from a lock. If an injury occurs at either second or third, the Yankees would be forced to scramble for solutions, and the internal options don’t inspire much confidence.

The Case for Adding Depth

The Yankees had the chance to be more proactive in securing another reliable infielder, but they opted to stick with what they had. That could change if they reassess the situation and look for reinforcements before Opening Day.

One potential solution could be Brendan Rodgers, a 28-year-old second baseman who quietly put together a solid season in 2024. He hit .267/.314/.407 with 13 home runs and 54 RBIs, providing consistent contact and capable defense. Rodgers wouldn’t be a flashy addition, but he’d give the Yankees an insurance policy they currently lack.

With their rotation and bullpen looking elite, the Yankees’ biggest Achilles’ heel might be an infield that lacks margin for error. If Chisholm stays healthy and one of the third base candidates steps up, they might be fine. But if things go south, they could find themselves scrambling for answers midseason, and by then, the cost of a solution might be much higher.