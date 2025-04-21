The Yankees are going to face a major problem at third base soon

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Yankees are sitting atop the American League East, but there’s a quiet storm brewing at third base that could force general manager Brian Cashman into action before the summer is up.

With Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza splitting time at the hot corner, the Yankees are essentially rolling the dice every night—hoping one can catch fire, or at the very least, not cost them runs.

Cabrera’s Hot Start Cooling Off

Oswaldo Cabrera has carried more than his weight early in the season. Through 15 games, he’s hitting .289/.373/.356 with one homer, five RBIs, a 23.5% strikeout rate, and a healthy 9.8% walk rate. His 119 wRC+ shows he’s been above average offensively—solid production for someone who wasn’t guaranteed a starting role to begin with.

But his glove hasn’t lived up to expectations. A .939 fielding percentage with two errors and negative metrics across the board—minus-1 defensive runs saved and minus-1 outs above average—suggest Cabrera’s play at third base has been more of a patch than a long-term solution.

His bat might level off too, as his xBA and power numbers don’t exactly scream sustainability.

Peraza Brings the Glove, But That’s About It

On the other side of the platoon, Oswald Peraza continues to flash a reliable glove. Defensively, he’s as polished as they come, and there’s no questioning his range and arm strength. But with the bat, he’s been nearly invisible.

The Yankees can’t afford to keep trotting out a black hole offensively if they’re serious about winning tight games down the stretch. Peraza’s lack of production will become more glaring as the summer drags on, especially against stiffer competition.

A Call to St. Louis?

If the Yankees are still in the thick of a division race by late July—and all signs point to that being the case—don’t be surprised if Cashman starts sniffing around for a proven veteran to stabilize third base.

One name that could emerge once more? Nolan Arenado.

The 34-year-old St. Louis Cardinals star is off to a strong start in 2025, slashing .288/.395/.452 with two home runs and 10 RBIs. His glove remains gold standard, and he would immediately become the best defensive infielder on the team.

The Yankees have long admired Arenado, and if the Cardinals are willing to kick in some money or eat part of his 2025 salary, it becomes a much more palatable option. Especially if Cashman only has to pay for a quarter of the season.

Buying Time on Top

For now, the Yankees can stomach the Cabrera-Peraza platoon. They’re winning games and keeping just ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays in the division standings. But cracks are showing.

Cashman will eventually need to reinforce the position, and unless Cabrera takes another leap or Peraza finds his bat, the Yankees will be shopping for a third baseman before the trade deadline comes knocking.