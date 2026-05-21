The New York Yankees know exactly what the Blue Jays do, and Cam Schlittler found the funniest possible way to say it.

After Wednesday’s 2-1 loss to Toronto, Schlittler put it bluntly: “It’s just unacceptable. Just walked two guys – they’re a team that’s gonna BABIP the s–t out of you. Some unlucky stuff, but can’t walk the bottom of the order”

Ridiculous quote, pretty accurate diagnosis. Toronto does not always beat you with towering homers and loud barrels. Sometimes it just keeps putting the ball in play, forcing defenders to move, dragging out at-bats, and turning one annoying inning into the difference between a good start and a loss.

Schlittler pitched well enough to win

Schlittler’s final line was not the problem. He went six innings, allowed two earned runs, struck out seven, walked two, and threw 106 pitches. Against a contact-heavy lineup that makes pitchers work, that should be enough to keep the Yankees in position.

The season numbers are still absurd. Schlittler owns a 1.50 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 75 strikeouts, and 13 walks across 66 innings, and Baseball Savant has him holding hitters to a .202 wOBA with a .257 xwOBA. I do not care how early it is, those are front-line numbers.

The frustrating part is how the seventh inning unraveled. A leadoff single, a walk, a bunt single, and then an 11-pitch walk to Andres Gimenez pushed across the first run and ended Schlittler’s night. One inning gave the Yankees the full Blue Jays experience, nothing felt fatal until the whole thing was already on fire.

The Yankees still have a Toronto problem

The Yankees have already seen Schlittler become much more than a feel-good rotation story. He has pitched like a legitimate ace, and the broader rotation has been one of the few things consistently keeping this team upright.

Toronto is just a miserable matchup when the Yankees are not hitting. The Jays make you catch the ball, make you finish innings, and make every walk feel like stepping on a rake. Schlittler said the quiet part out loud, but he also owned the part that mattered most: walking the bottom of the order cannot happen.

The quote works because it is funny without turning into an excuse. Schlittler was explaining the exact line between bad luck and self-inflicted damage.

The Yankees cannot control every bleeder, bunt, and grounder that finds grass. They can control the free passes, the missed chances, and the offense going silent behind a starter who gave them enough. Against Toronto, that margin disappears fast, and Schlittler just gave the cleanest possible description of why.