The Yankees are getting golden innings from unexpected starter

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees might’ve fallen 4–2 to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, but they got exactly what they needed from veteran starter Carlos Carrasco — stability.

At 38 years old, Carrasco wasn’t supposed to be anything more than emergency depth.

Now, he’s pitching like a lifeline.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Carlos Carrasco Keeps the Yankees in Games

Carrasco entered Friday’s game with a 5.26 ERA over 25.2 innings, but that doesn’t tell the full story.

Over his last three starts, he’s only allowed five earned runs across 14 innings, showing veteran savvy when the Yankees need it most.

Against the Blue Jays, he tossed five efficient innings, allowing three hits, two walks, and striking out two on just 67 pitches.

He handed the ball over to the bullpen with a chance to win — only for closer Devin Williams to spoil the night.

Sometimes, baseball feels like building a sandcastle just for the tide to wash it away.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Carrasco Isn’t Dominating, He’s Outsmarting Hitters

Carrasco isn’t throwing heat or racking up strikeouts at a crazy clip.

Instead, he’s relying on pitch mix, location, and experience.

His arsenal includes a slider, four-seam fastball, sinker, changeup, and curveball.

The sinker and changeup have been his best weapons, keeping hitters off-balance even as his four-seamer and slider have been getting hit hard (both giving up a .400+ batting average).

It’s a classic case of an old dog using every trick in the book to survive.

How Long Can Carrasco Keep This Up?

Realistically, Carrasco is a stopgap until Luis Gil returns from injury, but he’s proving he’s more than just a warm body.

Two of his last three starts featured at least five innings and just one earned run — exactly the kind of work the Yankees need to stay afloat.

Once Gil returns, Carrasco could easily slide into a bullpen role where his stuff could play up in short bursts.

For now, he’s helping hold the rotation together with duct tape and guts — and for the Yankees, that’s worth more than it sounds.

