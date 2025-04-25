Dodgers claim recently DFA’d Yankees pitcher

Credit: David Frerker-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees found themselves playing a high-stakes game of musical chairs this week, and unfortunately, when the music stopped, Yoendrys Gomez was left without a seat in the Bronx.

The Roster Squeeze

Needing a roster spot on Tuesday, the Yankees made the tough call to designate Gomez for assignment. The 24-year-old right-hander was out of minor league options, meaning the Yankees had to expose him to waivers with fingers crossed, hoping no one would snatch him up. It was a calculated risk — one that didn’t pay off.

Dodgers Snag a Sleeper

By Friday, the outcome was official: Gomez had been claimed by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Yes, those Dodgers — the defending World Series champions and a perennial powerhouse that needs no help getting stronger.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

It’s the kind of twist that stings just a little more. The news came via Yankees insider Max Goodman, who summed it up in a short post on X: “RHP Yoendrys Gómez was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers, the Yankees announce. Gómez was designated for assignment a few days ago in Cleveland.”

A Flash of Promise, But Some Warning Signs

Gomez had put up a shiny 2.70 ERA over 10 innings to start the season, a stat line that might make you do a double take. But the surface-level sparkle masked some turbulence underneath.

He walked nine batters and struck out only five — not exactly a recipe for sustained success. It was like watching someone balance spinning plates; sure, it looked good for a moment, but everyone in the room knew it couldn’t go on forever.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Hopes Dashed for a Return

Still, Gomez’s arm had value, and the Yankees knew it. They didn’t want to lose him — they just couldn’t make room at the table. Ideally, he would’ve passed through waivers and ended up back at Triple-A Scranton, refining his mechanics and working on command.

But baseball rarely follows a perfect script, and now he’s headed west to a team that knows exactly how to polish diamonds in the rough.

The Yankees made a move they had to make. The Dodgers made the one they wanted.