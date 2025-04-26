Yankees 2, Blue Jays 4: Good news and bad news from another Williams walloping

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees dropped a frustrating one to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night, falling 4–2 in a game they had right in their hands.

It’s starting to feel like Groundhog Day with Devin Williams on the mound in the ninth.

Offense Couldn’t Deliver the Knockout Blow

Despite tallying 10 hits and four walks while striking out just six times, the Yankees couldn’t find the big hit when they needed it.

Trent Grisham, getting his first start as a leadoff man this season, went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts. It was a rough night for him at the top of the order.

Cody Bellinger chipped in two hits, and both Austin Wells and Oswald Cabrera added two hits and an RBI each.

Still, without any homers to pad the lead, the Yankees were playing with fire — and they got burned.

Carlos Carrasco Gave Them Exactly What They Needed

Carlos Carrasco turned back the clock, tossing five scoreless innings with just 67 pitches, two walks, and a pair of strikeouts.

He kept Toronto off balance all night, giving the Yankees a strong chance to lock up the win.

Tim Hill allowed a solo homer to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the sixth, but the damage was minimal — the game was still theirs to lose heading into the ninth.

Devin Williams Might Need a Role Change

Then came the ninth inning, and the Devin Williams nightmare continued.

Williams gave up two hits and three earned runs almost immediately, handing the Blue Jays the lead and crushing any hope of a late rally.

At this point, the Yankees have to seriously consider bumping Williams into a setup role and promoting Luke Weaver to closer.

Confidence is everything for a late-inning arm, and right now, Williams is pitching like a man who’s lost his fastball — and maybe even a little of his soul.

You could see the disappointment etched across his face after the game, looking completely deflated.

A Quick Turnaround?

The Yankees will try to bounce back Saturday afternoon with Max Fried taking the mound against Kevin Gausman.

It’s a good chance to wash the bad taste out of their mouths quickly — but they’ll need to tighten things up in the late innings if they want to avoid a repeat.

