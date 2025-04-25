Yankees shake up leadoff spot with red-hot outfielder

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

After a rollercoaster 4-3 road trip through Tampa Bay and Cleveland, the New York Yankees are back under the Bronx lights, ready to kick off a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

And if Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s lineup is any indication, he’s not just looking to win—he’s looking to light a fire.

Grisham Goes to the Top

Facing off against right-hander José Berríos on Friday night, Boone is dialing up the mix a bit by placing center fielder Trent Grisham at the top of the order.

It’s a bit of a surprise move, but one that feels earned. Grisham, who just returned from paternity leave, is hitting like a man who knows sleepless nights are nothing new.

Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images

Through his limited action, he’s slashing a scorching .320/.393/.700, and his usual vacuum-cleaner defense in center field hasn’t missed a beat.

Grisham’s move to leadoff is more than just a hot-hand reward—it’s a strategic push to jumpstart the offense from pitch one.

Judge Sets the Table… Or Clears It

Right behind him is the captain, Aaron Judge, who’s been treating baseballs like they’re auditioning for NASA launches. He leads the league with a blistering .415 average and is slugging an otherworldly .734.

When Judge is locked in like this, every swing feels like it could end up somewhere in Hoboken.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Middle of the Order Mix-Up

Next up are Ben Rice and Paul Goldschmidt, holding down the third and fourth spots like seasoned veterans at a poker table—cool, confident, and cashing in.

Both have been on fire recently, and Boone is letting them ride that momentum.

Cody Bellinger, however, is taking a seat further back in the fifth spot. Once a centerpiece of the offense, Bellinger has hit a rough patch, and this lineup shift may be Boone’s gentle way of saying, “We’ve still got faith, but let’s ease the pressure.”

Rounding It Out

The rest of the order reads like a mix of youth and spark. Jazz Chisholm Jr., Anthony Volpe, Austin Wells, and Oswaldo Cabrera bring energy, versatility, and the potential for surprise fireworks.

With 15 wins already in the bag and a 16th on the line, the Yankees are hoping this new look at home is the right blend of heat and harmony before they hit the road once again.