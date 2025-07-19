The Yankees are butchering the leadoff spot for no reason

The New York Yankees returned from the All-Star break with little energy and even less execution in a 7–3 loss to Atlanta.

The game was forgettable — a messy bullpen day with few positives — but the lineup construction raised bigger concerns.

Manager Aaron Boone continues to deploy Trent Grisham in the leadoff role, despite signs pointing toward a better option.

Jasson Dominguez has quietly excelled in limited opportunities at the top, and it’s time the Yankees rode the hot hand.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Grisham’s overall numbers are solid, but leadoff struggles are real

Grisham’s season slash line sits at .252/.357/.463 with 16 home runs and an .820 OPS — respectable production for a role player.

However, when batting leadoff, those numbers take a sharp dive to .201/.327/.389 — a noticeable dip in on-base consistency.

The leadoff role requires more than power; it demands situational awareness, contact reliability, and setting the tone early.

Grisham has value lower in the order, where his power can do damage without the added responsibility of igniting rallies.

Boone continuing to push him into the leadoff role feels like forcing a square peg into a round hole.

Dominguez has been thriving at the top, even in limited chances

Jasson Dominguez, on the other hand, has been electric when given the chance to lead off, posting a .357/.419/.607 line.

That’s good for a 1.026 OPS — the best among any Yankee in that spot, even if the sample size is still relatively small.

His recent stretch has featured loud contact, consistent plate discipline, and a calm approach beyond his age.

Dominguez sees pitches well, works deep counts, and makes pitchers pay when they leave anything over the plate.

Most importantly, he puts pressure on the defense from pitch one — a quality you want setting the table.

Credit: John Froschauer-Imagn Images

Judge behind Dominguez could unlock even more production

One of the underappreciated elements of lineup construction is how it impacts pitch selection and strike-zone pressure.

When Dominguez bats ahead of Aaron Judge, he’s far more likely to see strikes early in the count.

That’s a product of pitchers not wanting to issue free passes before facing one of baseball’s most dangerous hitters.

The early fastballs allow Dominguez to get into rhythm quickly — and his compact swing punishes any mistakes over the plate.

Inserting him permanently in the leadoff role could give the Yankees a jolt of speed and slugging to open games.

Boone must prioritize momentum and matchup over default

It’s understandable for Boone to want to keep a steady lineup, but at some point, production has to dictate decision-making.

Riding a hot bat is one of the oldest tricks in baseball — and Dominguez is clearly seeing the ball better than Grisham.

With the Yankees’ offense struggling for consistency, every plate appearance at the top of the order matters.

Dominguez is making hard contact, getting on base, and giving the Yankees the type of spark they’ve lacked lately.

It’s time to lean into what’s working, even if it means shaking up the established hierarchy to spark something new.