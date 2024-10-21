The Yankees are betting the house on journeyman closer to dominate in the World Series

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff -Imagn Images

Nobody expected the New York Yankees to turn journeyman reliever Luke Weaver into their primary closer heading into the playoffs, let alone the World Series. Weaver has had a well-traveled career, spending time with seven different teams since 2016, including three teams in 2023 alone. He began the year with the Cincinnati Reds, moved to the Seattle Mariners, and eventually landed with the Yankees, where he posted a 3.38 ERA over 13.1 innings.

Matt Blake’s Influence on Weaver’s Resurgence

Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake identified untapped potential in the 31-year-old veteran and convinced the front office to extend him on a one-year, $2 million deal, with a club option for 2025. In hindsight, this has proven to be a genius move.

During the regular season, Weaver emerged as a key bullpen piece, posting an impressive 2.89 ERA with 11.04 strikeouts per nine innings, a 79.4% left-on-base rate, and a 36.4% ground ball rate. Blake once again worked his magic, helping redefine a pitcher with raw potential.

Weaver’s Adjusted Pitch Mix and Success

Weaver’s pitch mix has undergone significant changes since joining the Yankees. He now relies more on his four-seam fastball and introduced a cutter after being acquired in 2023. The Yankees effectively removed his sweeper and slider, transforming him into a fastball-changeup pitcher with occasional cutter usage to help strike out batters.

This season, opposing hitters have struggled mightily against Weaver’s four-seam fastball, batting just .177 with a .331 slugging rate. His changeup, which he throws 27.7% of the time, has limited batters to a .172 average. His fastball averages 95.7 mph, a figure that has ticked up slightly during the postseason.

Weaver’s fastball also generates 11.5 inches of vertical drop, three inches more than the average pitcher, while his cutter adds 4.5 inches of vertical movement. This deviation, combined with his tunneling strategy, makes his pitches highly effective and deceptive.

Playoff Performance and Yankees’ Outlook for the World Series

During the playoffs, Weaver has continued to impress, posting a 2.61 ERA. Aside from a tough outing in Game 3 of the ALCS against Cleveland, when he gave up two earned runs, Weaver has been nearly impenetrable.

However, the Los Angeles Dodgers present a much greater challenge. Their potent offense, featuring stars like Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Tommy Edman, will test Weaver and the rest of the Yankees’ bullpen. Still, with a better pitching situation than their recent rivals, the Mets, and a week of rest ahead, the Yankees are well-positioned to contend.

The Yankees’ ability to transform Luke Weaver into a reliable closer has been one of the surprises of the season. As they head into the World Series against the Dodgers, Weaver’s continued success will be crucial. If the Yankees’ offense remains productive and their pitching staff, led by Weaver, can hold strong, they stand a solid chance to win the championship.