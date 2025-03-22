The Yankees added a new star who actually wants to be here

Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The Yankees had their offseason plan set in stone—until Juan Soto took a sharp detour to Queens. After watching their star outfielder sign a long-term deal with the Mets, the Bombers were left staring at the whiteboard, eraser in hand, forced to rewrite their outfield blueprint.

Plan B? Cody Bellinger.

And if spring training is any indication, that pivot might end up looking like a blessing in disguise. Just look at the differing contracts. Soto is generational, but nobody is worth more than $750 million.

A Proven Bat Looking to Bounce Back

Bellinger isn’t walking in with MVP buzz like he once did, but don’t let last season’s modest numbers fool you. His .266/.325/.426 slash line with 18 home runs and a 109 wRC+ wasn’t what he expected—but he’s already locked in this spring with the kind of production that makes you pause and take notice.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Through 16 Grapefruit League games, Bellinger is tearing the cover off the ball, hitting .465/.511/.791 with three home runs and seven RBIs. It’s the kind of red-hot stretch that reminds everyone what he’s capable of when healthy and confident.

Manager Aaron Boone has already noted how well Bellinger is barreling the ball, especially to right field—a trait that just so happens to mesh beautifully with the short porch in Yankee Stadium. Last year, he would’ve launched six more home runs if he played every game in the Bronx.

Now he’ll get his chance.

Defense That Adds Flexibility

Beyond the bat, Bellinger gives the Yankees something they’ve been craving: defensive versatility. He can man center field with above-average range, host a perfect fielding percentage over 403.2 innings there last year, and shift to first base if needed.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Over the course of his career, he’s tallied 10 defensive runs saved and 19 outs above average. His presence in center allows Aaron Judge to move comfortably back to right field, and Jasson Dominguez can settle into left without pressure.

The Yankees are not just getting a slugger—they’re getting a well-rounded defender who gives Boone more flexibility with his lineup and outfield coverage.

A Dream Fulfilled

While the baseball world spun after Soto’s exit, Bellinger stayed grounded. He’s always wanted this opportunity.

“It’s going to be special, man,” he said via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. “So doing it in the Bronx and this uniform is going to be pretty special.”

His mindset heading into 2025 is simple: effort over outcome. “You can always control your effort; you can’t control results,” Bellinger said. It’s a philosophy that started with his father’s lessons—and it’s one he’s carried to the big leagues.

The Yankees may have missed out on one generational talent. But if Bellinger continues his spring surge into the regular season, they might not feel the void quite as much.



