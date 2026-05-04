For a while there, the New York Yankees had a reputation problem that had nothing to do with wins and losses. They were soft on roster decisions. Extending leashes too long. Playing favorites. Letting names and reputations dictate playing time instead of actual performance. It cost them in October before, and it was going to cost them again if the culture didn’t shift.

The past two weeks suggest something has changed, and the decisions being made right now reflect a front office that is finally prioritizing winning over comfort.

The Dominguez Blueprint

Sending Jasson Dominguez back to Triple-A after spring training was not a popular move in April. He had a tremendous spring and looked ready, but the Yankees made the calculated decision to give him everyday at-bats in Scranton rather than a bench role in the Bronx where he’d play twice a week and stagnate. The results have validated that call completely.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Dominguez is developing exactly the way the Yankees hoped. He contributed an RBI double from the right side and a two-run homer from the left side against Baltimore, showing both sides of the plate in a single game. His switch-hitting profile is only going to be an asset when he’s getting consistent work on both sides, and that daily repetition in Triple-A is what’s making the difference. When Giancarlo Stanton went down and the Yankees needed him, he was ready. That’s not a coincidence. That’s the result of a smart development decision made months earlier.

The Volpe Decision

This one was harder to sell publicly, and the Yankees deserve credit for making it anyway. Volpe was reinstated from the injured list and immediately optioned back to Triple-A, and the reasoning was airtight: his rehab numbers didn’t justify the roster move, and the player currently holding his position is performing well enough to keep it.

The old Yankees might’ve brought Volpe back because he’s a prospect they’ve invested in and a name their fans recognize. The old Yankees might’ve manufactured an excuse to get him into the lineup at Caballero’s expense. Instead, Boone looked at the situation clearly and said what needed to be said: “Caballero is playing the heck out of the position, and there’s no role available right now. That’s it. That’s the whole decision.”

Volpe is 25 years old and has plenty of time to reclaim his job. Rushing him back while he’s still finding his footing offensively doesn’t help him and it doesn’t help the team. Getting him right in Triple-A and bringing him back when he’s genuinely ready is the smarter play, and for once the Yankees made the smarter play instead of the comfortable one.

Why This Matters

A team that makes decisions based on production rather than reputation is a team that is harder to beat. When players know they have to perform to keep their spot, the competitive standard rises across the entire roster. When the front office knows the manager will hold that standard, the caliber of decisions improves too.

The Yankees are 23-11. Caballero is holding down shortstop. Dominguez is developing properly. Volpe is getting right in the minors. Every one of those outcomes is the direct result of somebody making a hard call instead of an easy one.

They’re being ruthless again. Keep it up.