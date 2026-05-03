The New York Yankees made it official on Sunday. Anthony Volpe was reinstated from the injured list and immediately optioned back to Triple-A Scranton, where he’ll keep building toward a return rather than stepping directly into a role that doesn’t currently exist. The move was met with some surprise given how long everyone has been waiting for Volpe to come back, but Boone explained the reasoning plainly after the game.

“Well, one, Caballero’s playing the heck out of the position and playing really well, so that complicates it. Just deciding, what’s the role that exists right away? Those are things we’ve got to continue to work through,” Boone said.

That’s a manager telling you the truth. Caballero has genuinely made this decision complicated, and the Yankees are better for it.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Why Caballero Earned This

A few months ago, nobody would’ve predicted that Jose Caballero’s bat would be the reason Anthony Volpe stays in Triple-A. Caballero started the season hitting .125 and looked like a player being exposed by a starting role he was never meant to hold. He’s turned it around in a big way.

Through 30-plus games, he’s hitting .259/.306/.405 with a respectable offensive profile and a defense that has been genuinely solid, not just functional. Seven defensive runs saved at shortstop. A .976 fielding percentage. He’s been making plays, staying out of trouble, and contributing at the plate in situations that matter. Boone isn’t keeping Volpe in the minors out of loyalty to Caballero. He’s keeping him there because Caballero has earned the job he’s currently holding, and you don’t pull a player who’s performing just to accommodate a returning name.

The Volpe Reality Check

The honest evaluation of Volpe’s current numbers makes the decision easier to understand. In 12 minor league games during his rehab, he’s hitting .275/.333/.350 with an 86 wRC+, meaning he’s been 14% below the average hitter even in Triple-A. That’s not a player ready to step into a major league lineup and provide value over a regular starter who is performing above average.

Last season was rough even with the labrum excuse attached to it. His .212/.272/.391 line and the defensive collapse from Gold Glove level to liability were real problems, and while the shoulder surgery addresses the physical cause, the approach and confidence issues at the plate don’t get fixed by a CT scan. Volpe needs at-bats. He needs to find his rhythm. He needs to feel like himself again before he can be the everyday shortstop the Yankees need him to be.

Sending him back to Scranton gives him exactly that. He can play every day, work through the things that need working through, and be ready when the Yankees need him rather than being rushed back before he’s actually right.

What Happens Next

The expectation is that Volpe will return to the major league roster at some point this season, likely when his numbers in Triple-A reflect the player he’s capable of being. Whether that’s in two weeks or six weeks, the Yankees aren’t going to rush it. They have a shortstop who is holding the job down, a rotation that is about to get two of its best arms back, and a 23-9 record that says everything is working well enough without forcing a change.

Boone made the patient decision. Given everything in front of him, it was the only decision that made sense.



