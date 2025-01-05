Projecting the Yankees’ starting outfield in 2025

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Yankees reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge reclaiming his spot in right field is like returning a piece of fine art to its rightful place—it just makes sense. With over 5,100 career innings logged at the position, Judge is not only comfortable but also dominant. His 59 defensive runs saved and 17 outs above average cement his status as one of the best right-fielders in the league.

While Judge has dabbled in center field, it’s clear that moving him back to right optimizes the Yankees’ defense and allows him to focus on his elite skill set.

Offensively, Judge is a wrecking ball. His 2024 MVP campaign featured a monstrous .322/.458/.701 slash line, with 58 home runs and 144 RBIs. Few players can carry an offense like Judge, but even he needs complementary bats to support his production. With Judge anchoring right field and the middle of the lineup, the Yankees have one cornerstone firmly in place.

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Cody Bellinger Brings Defensive Excellence to Center

Center field is where Cody Bellinger comes in, offering a significant defensive upgrade. The 29-year-old, heading into a contract year with a 2026 player option, is expected to patrol center with ease. His defensive versatility and athleticism make him the ideal candidate for the position, ensuring Judge can remain in right.

Bellinger’s offensive potential adds another layer of intrigue. While his 2024 campaign was underwhelming with an 18-homer, 72-RBI season, and a 109 wRC+, he’s just one year removed from an incredible 2023 showing.

That season, Bellinger hit .307/.356/.525 with 26 homers, 97 RBIs, and a 136 wRC+. If he can rediscover that form, the Yankees will have a dynamic center fielder capable of significantly cutting into the production void left by Juan Soto’s departure.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Jasson Dominguez Eyes Opportunity in Left

The 21-year-old Jasson Dominguez is set to begin the season as the Yankees’ starting left fielder. Known as “The Martian” for his otherworldly potential, Dominguez has the tools to become a game-changer at the big-league level. However, his brief 18-game stint in 2024 left much to be desired. He hit just .179/.313/.304 with two home runs and four RBIs, but sporadic playing time likely contributed to his struggles.

Dominguez’s minor league numbers, particularly in Triple-A, tell a much more promising story. Over 58 games, he slashed .314/.376/.504 with 11 home runs, 35 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases. The Yankees believe consistent opportunities in 2025 will allow him to grow into a key piece of their lineup.

Defensively, Dominguez has room for improvement. While he has the athleticism to be an asset in the outfield, he’s currently a step down from Alex Verdugo, who previously manned left. If Dominguez can refine his defensive skills, he could settle into left field or even take over center if the need arises.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Balancing Potential and Proven Talent

The Yankees’ projected 2025 outfield is a fascinating mix of established stars and rising talent. Judge provides elite offense and defense in right, Bellinger offers defensive stability and potential offensive resurgence in center, and Dominguez represents an exciting wildcard in left. The balance of proven performance and untapped upside makes this group one of the more intriguing storylines heading into the season.

For the Yankees, the outfield is a key to their success. If Judge continues his MVP-level dominance, Bellinger finds his 2023 form, and Dominguez takes the next step, the Yankees could boast one of the most formidable outfields in the league. All eyes will be on this trio as they aim to lead the team deep into October.