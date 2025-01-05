Yankees may have struck gold with new outfielder in contract year

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Yankees are banking on Cody Bellinger to unleash his full potential in 2025. At just 29 years old, Bellinger is in the prime of his career and is uniquely motivated to perform at his best. He has a contract year looming, complete with a 2026 player option, giving him every incentive to prove he’s worth a long-term deal.

For the Yankees, this isn’t just about filling a roster spot; it’s about unlocking a player who has always dreamed of wearing pinstripes and helping him flourish on baseball’s biggest stage.

A Life-Long Dream Realized

For Bellinger, playing for the Yankees is more than just another chapter in his career. It’s a dream come true. He has often expressed his admiration for the franchise and now has the chance to cement himself as a key piece of the Yankees’ championship aspirations. The marriage of his ambition and the Yankees’ storied history feels like the perfect setup for a breakout campaign.

Bellinger’s ability to produce at the MLB level is unquestioned. In 2024, he hit .266/.325/.426 with 18 home runs, 72 RBIs, and a 109 wRC+. While those numbers are respectable, they don’t fully reflect the potential of a player who was the National League MVP in 2019. The Yankees are confident that with the right adjustments and the added motivation of a contract year, Bellinger can push his wRC+ to 120 or higher. If that happens, it could go a long way toward offsetting the production lost with Juan Soto’s departure.

Versatility That Adds Value

One of Bellinger’s most valuable traits is his defensive versatility. He’s the kind of player who can plug holes wherever the Yankees need him. Whether it’s center field, right field, left field, or even first base, Bellinger’s flexibility gives manager Aaron Boone countless lineup options.

That said, Bellinger is expected to be the Yankees’ starting center fielder in 2025, a position where his athleticism and instincts shine. His ability to track balls in Yankee Stadium’s vast center field will be crucial, especially as the team works to solidify its defense with Aaron Judge moving back to right. The Yankees see Bellinger not just as an offensive piece but as a player who can impact the game in multiple ways.

Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Room for Offensive Growth

Bellinger’s 109 wRC+ in 2024 may seem underwhelming, but it serves as a baseline rather than a ceiling. He demonstrated flashes of his MVP-level form, particularly with his ability to hit for average and drive in runs in key moments. The Yankees believe that with a few tweaks to his approach, he can elevate his offensive production significantly. Bellinger’s .161 isolated power was one of the lowest in his career, not to mention bottoming barrel rates. He has the capacity to flip the script. He just needs to be focused and locked in. Being a Yankee should support that goal.

One area of focus is his power. While 18 home runs are solid, Bellinger has the potential for much more. Yankee Stadium’s short porch in right field could be a game-changer for the left-handed slugger, giving him the opportunity to turn warning-track shots into home runs. If he can increase his power output while maintaining his batting average, he could become a cornerstone of the Yankees’ lineup.

A Season to Prove Himself

For Bellinger, 2025 isn’t just about contributing to the Yankees—it’s about proving to the league that he’s still one of baseball’s premier players. With free agency potentially on the horizon, he has every reason to put together a career-defining season.

The Yankees are betting that Bellinger’s combination of talent, motivation, and versatility will make him a difference-maker. If he can tap into the form that made him an MVP, the Yankees won’t just be getting a key contributor—they’ll be getting a player who can carry them deep into October. For Bellinger, this season is an opportunity to fulfill his dreams and remind everyone just how special he can be.