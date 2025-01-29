Only a matter of time before Yankees send $18.5 million pitcher packing

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

It’s becoming increasingly clear that Marcus Stroman’s time with the Yankees is running out. After signing a two-year deal last offseason, Stroman now finds himself as the odd man out, with general manager Brian Cashman looking to free up salary to make one final move in the infield. The biggest indicator? Stroman recently scrubbed the Yankees from his Instagram, a classic modern-day signal that a player is expecting a change of scenery.

The Yankees would love to offload all $18.5 million of his 2025 salary, but that’s a long shot. More than likely, they’ll have to eat a chunk of his salary to facilitate a trade or package him with a prospect to make the deal more appealing. Either way, the writing is on the wall—Stroman is on borrowed time in the Bronx.

The Yankees Need Cash for an Infielder

If the Yankees were fully content with their roster, Stroman might still have a role. But with a glaring hole at third base and uncertainty in the infield, Cashman needs to free up money to make another addition. Aaron Boone recently named DJ LeMahieu, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Oswald Peraza as the internal options for third base, but none of them provide the level of production the Yankees need to solidify a championship-caliber lineup.

Moving Stroman and reallocating his salary would give them a much better chance at landing a legitimate infield upgrade, whether it’s via trade or free agency.

Stroman’s Production and Trade Value

Stroman’s 2024 season was far less than stellar. He tossed 154.2 innings, posting a 4.31 ERA, striking out 6.58 batters per nine, while maintaining a 73.9% left-on-base rate and a 49.2% ground ball rate. He was an effective pitcher when healthy, but injuries limited his impact, and his production dipped in the second half.

There’s still value in a veteran starter like Stroman, especially for teams looking for a reliable middle-of-the-rotation arm. His ground-ball-heavy approach plays well in the right situation, but his hefty salary and the risk of him triggering his 2026 player option (if he surpasses 140 innings) make him less desirable.

A Deal Is Inevitable

The Yankees aren’t going to let Stroman’s contract sit on their books if it means missing out on an upgrade. The most likely scenario is they pay down a portion of his deal to move him or package a mid-tier prospect to sweeten the pot. Either way, Cashman has a history of making these types of financial moves, and it’s only a matter of time before Stroman is wearing another uniform.