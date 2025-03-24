Should Yankees pursue blockbuster trade for Phillies All-Star hurler?

Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees’ rotation does not look like it will hold up next to the elite units in the MLB next season. Though injuries are the reason for that, such is the case even with the damage control they’ve instituted after losing ace Gerrit Cole, reigning AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil, and Clarke Schmidt. Thus, management may need to make a move that could pay off in the short and long-term.

Yankees could look into Phillies’ Ranger Suarez

FanSided’s Christopher Kline proposed that the Yankees should consider making a move for Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Ranger Suarez (h/t The Sporting News’ Aaliyan Mohammed):

“As such, it feels like the Phillies might decide to cut bait with Suárez. Potentially before the trade deadline. New York’s rotation needs depth in a big way with Cole, their traditional workhorse, out of commission. The Yanks already broke the bank on a lefty this offseason in Max Fried, but Suárez’s arrival would go a long way toward stabilizing New York’s rotation.”

Suarez has ace potential that the Yankees could reap from

Suarez will start the 2025 MLB season on the injured list as he nurses a back injury. While that may seem counterintuitive toward resolving the Yankees’ woes at the present, he isn’t expected to be shelved for long.

The 29-year-old would arguably be the third-best pitcher for New York after Cole and frontliner Max Fried. Suarez earned a strong 3.46 ERA with 145 strikeouts in 2024.

Upon returning to the mound, the seven-year veteran could elevate the Yankees’ rotation to eye level with elite units like the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. He’s due $8.8 million for the 2025 campaign before hitting unrestricted free agency in 2026.

Thus, if the Yankees can preserve their pitching core while making the dollars and cents work on a trade framework, Suarez could be a game-changing move for them.