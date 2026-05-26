The Yankees made the Cody Bellinger bet because they needed more than another name in the lineup. They needed a clean, steady, multi-position piece who could produce without dragging a bunch of chaos behind him.

They are getting exactly that right now.

Bellinger homered in Monday’s 4-3 win over Kansas City, giving him seven on the season and his first road blast of the year. It was a solo shot, but it also set the tone early in a game the Yankees eventually had to steal late.

Bellinger is turning the contract into a win

Bellinger is hitting .274/.379/.484 with a 145 wRC+, 2.1 WAR, a 12.8% strikeout rate, and a 15.0% walk rate. The Yankees paid for that kind of profile, and honestly, it might be even cleaner than expected.

The contact piece is what stands out. Bellinger has always had power, but the Yankees needed the mature version, the one who can control the zone, avoid dead stretches full of empty strikeouts, and still punish mistakes when pitchers try to sneak a fastball past him.

He is doing that. He is getting on base, driving the ball, and giving Aaron Boone flexibility at first base and across the outfield. In a season where injuries and uneven bats have forced the Yankees to keep adjusting on the fly, that matters a ton.

Money well spent is not complicated

The Yankees finalized Bellinger’s five-year, $162.5 million contract because they believed the 2025 version was not a fluke. He had already shown he could handle New York, hit in big spots, and defend multiple positions without turning the roster into a puzzle every night.

The early return has been exactly what a big-market team wants from a major contract. No daily drama. No giant swing-and-miss problem. No constant excuse-making. Just a very good player giving them very good baseball.

That might sound simple, but simple is valuable when other parts of the roster have been anything but. Giancarlo Stanton is still working back. Jasson Dominguez has dealt with a shoulder issue. Jazz Chisholm has been uneven. Ryan McMahon has not hit enough. Bellinger has become one of the least stressful things on the team.

The Yankees did not need him to be the whole offense. They needed him to make the middle of the order longer and give them options when the roster gets weird. If this version keeps showing up, the contract conversation will get boring in the best way possible, because Bellinger is turning a big bet into one of the cleanest wins on the roster.