Could Yankees sign star OF coming off of career year?

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees don’t have to settle for the roster they’ve masterfully reconstructed this offseason.

Yankees could make major play for FA Jurickson Profar

There is still a bevy of talented options available on the free-agent market. Among the pool of marquee players is reigning All-Star outfielder Jurickson Profar. The former San Diego Padres free agent is coming off of a career year where he slashed .280/.380/.459 along with 94 runs scored, 24 home runs, 85 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases. He was also stellar on defense with his .996 percent fielding percentage, 230 putouts and four assists out of left field.

Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images

Profar’s versatility could work wonders for Yankees

Maren Angus-Coombs of San Diego Padres on SI relayed a prediction from MLB.com’s Theo DeRosa who linked the Curacaoan talent to New York for his ability to man multiple outfield and infield slots, the latter of which the Yankees could still use help in, saying:

“The Yankees have already made a number of big moves (such as signing Max Fried, trading for Devin Williams and Cody Bellinger and agreeing to a deal with Paul Goldschmidt), but they could land another big bat for their lineup. The switch-hitting Profar could slot into left field but could also play a role in the infield, where he began his career,” DeRosa wrote. “He could be just the right fit for a Yankees team that wouldn’t mind adding a skilled and versatile hitter and has long been a fan of Profar’s game.”

Profar has the infield experience to play 3B or elsewhere

The Yankees addressed their need for a first baseman by acquiring the former 2022 National League MVP in Goldschmidt. However, they are expected to move Jazz Chisholm Jr. to second base after Gleyber Torres’ departure to the Detroit Tigers, and are set at shortstop with former Gold Glove Award winner Anthony Volpe, which would necessitate an elite glove at third base.

Profar has 89 games worth of experience in the hot corner and a total of 484 games played in the infield. While his .920 fielding percentage at third is underwhelming, his peripherals elsewhere on the diamond are encouraging. After reaching new heights last season, Profar could bring his hot bat and sound defensive skills to a Yankees team that could deploy the dexterous Silver Slugger Award honoree in a multitude of ways.