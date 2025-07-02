MLB insider believes Yankees will be in the market to reinforce 1 key position

The New York Yankees are trying to patch a growing leak in their infield, but it’s clear something’s not working right.

At the center of the confusion is Jazz Chisholm Jr., a dynamic athlete being asked to play mostly third base.

That decision isn’t based on performance—because Chisholm is far better defensively at second—but rather on roster preference.

Reports indicate DJ LeMahieu is fond of second base, nudging Chisholm to third despite the obvious positional mismatch.

Watching Chisholm at the hot corner feels like asking a gazelle to run on ice—he’s capable, but it dulls what makes him special.

Chisholm’s Strengths Are Being Wasted at Third Base

Statistically, the contrast is just as jarring. Chisholm’s range and athleticism shine at second, where he’s consistently rated above average.

Meanwhile, LeMahieu—long a staple in the Yankees’ lineup—is dragging the offense down at a premium power position.

His current 90 wRC+ is his third consecutive season below league average, and third base is, at least traditionally, no place for declining bats.

This isn’t just about numbers, either. It’s about maximizing value and giving this team its best shot at winning in October.

Jon Heyman: Yankees Eyeing Third Base Help

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Yankees are aware of the problem and plan to address it before the trade deadline.

Heyman specifically mentioned the front office is “in the market for a third baseman,” a move that feels increasingly necessary.

He pointed out that Chisholm is “excellent” at second and needs to be moved back to his natural defensive position.

Trade Targets and Financial Hurdles

One potential target floated by Heyman is Eugenio Suárez of the Arizona Diamondbacks, though cost remains a significant hurdle.

Suárez carries a sizable salary, and the Yankees—already over the luxury tax—would pay heavily to bring him aboard.

The financial hit may scare ownership, but it’s the kind of investment championship contenders must be willing to make.

Otherwise, New York may be stuck with a lesser option, someone like Isiah Kiner-Falefa—a temporary fix, not a winning upgrade.

Prospects or Payroll: What’s the Price of Contention?

If the Yankees opt for a cheaper, yet impactful solution, they may need to surrender promising prospects to acquire a young, controllable third baseman.

That route carries long-term risk, but it at least reflects urgency—a trait this front office has lacked in some recent seasons.

There’s no way around it: if LeMahieu continues playing every day, the Yankees are mortgaging their own chances.

Time to Redefine DJ LeMahieu’s Role

At this point, LeMahieu is best suited as a utility player who can occasionally spot start, not anchor third base every day.

Even great veterans hit the point where they need to step back. For LeMahieu, that time seems to have already arrived.

And for Chisholm, it’s time to stop being a placeholder and let him do what he does best—patrol second base with flair.

Winning Teams Don’t Waste Talent

Championship teams don’t ask square pegs to fit in round holes. They build rosters where each player enhances the next.

If the Yankees want to secure their already slim AL East lead and contend in October, they have to stop playing it safe.

Whether it’s through a bold trade or a lineup shuffle, this team can’t afford to keep misusing its pieces.

Chisholm belongs at second. LeMahieu needs a smaller role. And the Yankees must find a real answer at third—urgently.

