Yankees’ dynamic outfielder has a chance to make surprising return on Thursday

Just when it looked like the injury bug would strike again, the New York Yankees may have dodged a bullet with Trent Grisham.

The outfielder exited Monday’s game with visible discomfort in his left hamstring, setting off alarms in the clubhouse.

Initially, things weren’t trending in the right direction. By Tuesday, Grisham was almost certain to hit the injured list.

So much so that the Yankees had minor leaguer Bryan De La Cruz waiting in the wings, ready to step in if needed.

But the narrative shifted quickly by Wednesday. Grisham’s leg began responding well, and the team’s outlook drastically improved.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone hinted Grisham might be back in the lineup as early as Thursday if progress continues.

According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Grisham showed “improvements,” and De La Cruz was no longer with the taxi squad.

Trent Grisham (hamstring) is seeing improvements. Bryan De La Cruz is no longer here on the taxi squad. Aaron Boone said if Grisham has a good day today, he could be in tomorrow's lineup. — Bryan Hoch ?? (@BryanHoch) July 2, 2025

That small development spoke volumes—it signaled that Grisham might be closer to returning than anyone initially expected.

For a team balancing injury concerns and playoff hopes, this bit of positive news couldn’t come at a better time.

Yankees Eye Reinforcements During AL East Pressure Cooker

In addition to Grisham, catcher Austin Wells is also on the mend from a circulatory issue affecting his left hand.

There’s now cautious optimism that both players could return by Thursday, just as the Yankees need them most.

New York is locked in a three-way battle for AL East supremacy with the Rays and Blue Jays breathing down their necks.

Depth matters more than ever, and losing Grisham—even for 10 days—could’ve created a domino effect across the roster.

Instead, the Yankees may be fortunate enough to continue rolling with their current core without making reactive moves.

Grisham’s Role Could Complicate Dominguez’s Future

Should Grisham be cleared to return, there’s a ripple effect likely coming for Jasson Dominguez and the outfield rotation.

Dominguez has shown flashes, but the reality is the Yankees are stacked with viable options at DH and in the corners.

If Grisham slots back into center field, someone will have to move into a part-time or rotational role—likely Dominguez.

The Yankees will need to weigh present performance against long-term development, which is never an easy balance to strike.

Grisham, when right, brings a rare blend of power, plate discipline, and defensive prowess that holds real value.

His 15 home runs and 13.1 percent walk rate suggest a player who contributes on both sides of the game.

That kind of all-around skillset isn’t easy to find, and it’s exactly why the Yankees won’t rush him if he’s not ready.

A Timely Return Could Reignite Yankees’ Momentum

Grisham’s athleticism and versatility offer the Yankees more flexibility both in the field and the batting order.

Boone now has the luxury of slowly reincorporating him while managing workloads across the roster.

Avoiding the IL doesn’t guarantee smooth sailing, but it gives the Yankees a fighting chance to get out of their current funk.

In a season where every game carries weight, especially in the volatile AL East, Grisham’s status matters more than ever.

And for now, the Yankees can breathe a little easier knowing they may not have to lose another key contributor.

