Yankees’ catcher remains out of the lineup in must-win game

The New York Yankees are in the thick of a heated divisional race, but catcher Austin Wells is still missing in action.

What was initially hoped to be a minor health hiccup has now stretched into several days of uncertainty for Wells.

The young backstop hasn’t played since Saturday due to a circulatory issue in his left hand, raising more concern.

Though Yankees manager Aaron Boone was confident Wells would return Wednesday against the Blue Jays, he remains out.

The Yankees released their lineup with Ben Rice behind the plate and leading off—Wells was notably absent once again.

https://twitter.com/Yankees/status/1940502542481559758

That’s not to say Wells is completely unavailable—he took part in bullpen catching drills, a hopeful sign of readiness.

Per Greg Joyce of the New York Post, Wells could be available off the bench depending on how the game unfolds.

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reported that Wells and fellow injured Yankee Trent Grisham could both be in the lineup on Thursday.

Austin Wells will be in tomorrow’s lineup, and Trent Grisham could be back tomorrow as well, per @ChrisKirschner #Yankees pic.twitter.com/jeEWoX3ywg — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) July 2, 2025

With Toronto breathing down their necks, the Yankees can’t afford to be short-handed in such a pivotal divisional matchup.

A Yankees win keeps the Blue Jays at bay; a loss puts them in a dead heat atop the American League East standings.

The Yankees are walking a fine line—and Wells’ availability could tip the balance in a game where every edge matters.

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Tests Clear Austin Wells, But Questions Remain

Wells underwent tests for the hand issue, and the good news is he passed them all with no serious diagnosis reported.

That reassurance matters, but it hasn’t eased the urgency with which fans are asking when he’ll be fully back in uniform.

Boone confirmed the condition doesn’t affect Wells’ ability to hit or catch—but then why hasn’t he played?

Whether it’s precaution, lingering discomfort, or strategic planning, the lack of clarity has raised some eyebrows.

Wells entered the season with expectations of steady growth, but his offensive performance has hovered near mediocrity.

Sporting a .699 OPS, Wells has shown flashes of promise, but consistency has been frustratingly out of reach so far.

Still, his value behind the plate and developing rapport with the pitching staff make him hard to replace long-term.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Ben Rice Steps Into the Spotlight

With Wells still sidelined, Ben Rice gets a golden opportunity—not just to catch, but to lead off for the Yankees.

The Yankees need his bat in the lineup and trust his glove enough to give him a high-pressure assignment.

Catching, unlike DH or first base, demands a mental and physical toll—Rice will have to rise to the moment quickly.

The young slugger has impressed with his energy and plate discipline, making him a spark plug candidate in a sluggish offense.

The Bigger Picture for the Yankees

The lineup around Rice remains stacked when it comes to names: Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Giancarlo Stanton, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. all feature.

There’s also Paul Goldschmidt, Jasson Dominguez, Anthony Volpe, and DJ LeMahieu—a mix of youth and veterans.

Will Warren gets the start on the mound, aiming to deliver against a potent Blue Jays lineup hungry to gain ground.

The stakes couldn’t be clearer: control the division now or risk chasing the rest of the summer from behind.

Austin Wells might not be the centerpiece of this roster, but his absence echoes loudly in a game of inches.

Like a missing puzzle piece, his value isn’t fully noticed until you try to complete the picture without him.

Fans will wait anxiously for word on whether Wells might enter mid-game or if Thursday offers a better return window.

Whatever the timeline, the Yankees need clarity—and soon—as they navigate one of the most competitive AL East races in years.

