Yankees promote strikeout machine reliever, designate Geoff Hartlieb for assignment

The New York Yankees didn’t plan to rely on Clayton Beeter this soon—but baseball doesn’t always wait for perfect timing.

Back in February, Beeter was sidelined with a nagging shoulder impingement, trailing behind his teammates from the start.

What followed was months of rehab, pitch counts, and uncertainty as the once-promising spring faded into an uneasy summer.

Beeter quietly began a return from the shadows, kicking off his rehab with Low-A Tampa in late April to get back into rhythm.

His road back wasn’t flashy, but it was steady—each outing a reminder that the Yankees still believed in his arm.

Now, with their bullpen worn thin and arms faltering, the Yankees have decided the time is right to test his readiness.

On Wednesday, the team officially recalled Clayton Beeter from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, hoping for a spark.

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

• Recalled RHP Clayton Beeter (#29) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

• Designated RHP Geoff Hartlieb for assignment. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 2, 2025

To make room on the roster, the Yankees designated right-hander Geoff Hartlieb for assignment—a move signaling urgency.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Opportunity Knocks as the Yankees Bullpen Falters

Beeter’s promotion wasn’t just a reward—it was a necessity. The Yankees are patching a bullpen that’s running on fumes.

Fernando Cruz’s long-term injury has stripped the relief corps of experience, leaving manager Aaron Boone short on options.

At this point, Beeter isn’t just depth—he’s a potential difference-maker if he can harness his electric stuff effectively.

Across 21 innings this year at three minor league levels, Beeter posted a 2.14 ERA, showcasing dominant flashes that caught attention.

That includes a lights-out 1.04 ERA in Triple-A Scranton, where hitters struggled to catch up to his rising fastball.

The most impressive stat? Thirty-five strikeouts in those 21 innings—a clear sign that his swing-and-miss tools are intact.

But it wasn’t all smooth sailing: Beeter also issued 17 walks, exposing the control issues that have haunted him at times.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Command Will Decide Beeter’s Big League Future

Strikeouts are sexy, but walks are killers—and Beeter knows that MLB hitters won’t miss their chances like minor leaguers.

He’s a pitcher with pure stuff, but command is still the chasm he must cross to earn trust in high-leverage moments.

His fastball-slider combination has looked major-league ready, but missing spots in the bigs often ends in disaster.

Beeter’s challenge now isn’t just proving he’s healthy—it’s proving he can consistently attack the zone with conviction.

Think of him like a Ferrari with faulty brakes—thrilling speed, dangerous if not under control at all times.

In Triple-A, he could overpower and escape jams. In the Bronx, mistakes don’t get second chances—they leave the yard.

Yankees Need Beeter to Be More Than a Stopgap

The Yankees can’t keep riding the same relievers into the ground. Their bullpen desperately needs fresh, reliable arms.

Beeter’s call-up is as much about hope as it is about necessity; the club is banking on his upside to stabilize things.

This isn’t a soft landing. Beeter joins a playoff-hunting team that can’t afford growing pains in the middle innings.

He won’t be asked to close games, but even a few efficient, scoreless frames could tip the scale in a tight contest.

Every outing will matter. The Yankees can’t afford to let walks spiral or innings get away from them anymore.

If Beeter finds his rhythm and earns Boone’s trust, he could become a key cog in a bullpen that’s been leaking oil.

That’s the test now—can Clayton Beeter rise from a rehab assignment to a reliable arm in the Yankees’ biggest moments?

