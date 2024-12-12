Mets’ star slugger has ‘interest’ in going to the Yankees

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The likelihood that the New York Yankees will be able to snag New York Mets star Pete Alonso has recently spiked.

Pete Alonso is reportedly interested in joining the Yankees in free agency

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Alonso is intrigued at the thought of playing in the Bronx, NY., next season:

“Alonso, beloved by Mets fans, is also said to have some interest in going to the Yankees if the Mets never seriously engage with him,” Heyman reported.

Yankees could snag Alonso after failed Mets contract wars

Alonso declared his devotion to the Mets multiple times throughout his career. Along with that, he also expressed his desire to retire in a Mets uniform if circumstances permit toward the tail end of his tenure in Queens, NY. However, he and the front office have jousted to come to terms on a long-term deal.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, the Yankees have a need for a standout first baseman more than most other positions on their roster. Current starter Anthony Rizzo is on the decline. Further, the Yankees losing superstar slugger Juan Soto to the Mets in free agency on a record-breaking $765 million deal freed up room for the franchise to make a power play for a talent that can keep them in World Series contention.

Alonso would massively upgrade the Yankees at first base

Alonso is a perennial threat to hit 40-plus home runs, as he’s done three times in his six-year career. The four-time All-Star is also elite at driving in runs and could move base-runners along the bags in his customary third, fourth, or fifth slots in the batting order, for the Yankees next season. On defense, his .995 fielding percentage last season, and five of six campaigns posting a percentage north of .990, would entrench the Yankees at first base.

Ultimately, the Yankees’ front office will have to decide if paying the Florida native over $21 million a year will benefit them most. Nevertheless, for a player of his caliber, his interest level should put management on high alert.