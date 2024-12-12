Mets ‘trying to bring back’ slugging first baseman

The New York Mets are actively working to bring back star first baseman Pete Alonso, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. With Juan Soto already locked into a historic deal, the Mets are eyeing a chance to solidify one of the most formidable power duos in Major League Baseball.
Alonso’s Offensive Impact
Alonso, a three-time All-Star, remains one of the league’s most prolific power hitters. In 2024, the 30-year-old slugger played all 162 games, slashing .240/.329/.459 with 34 home runs and 88 RBIs. Alonso also posted a 122 wRC+, marking him as a consistent force at the plate despite occasional cold spells.
Since his MLB debut in 2019, Alonso has become synonymous with long balls, tallying 226 regular-season home runs. His ability to drive in runs and deliver in clutch moments has made him a cornerstone of the Mets’ offense, and pairing him with Soto could elevate the lineup to new heights.
Alonso and Soto: A Power Duo
With Soto fresh off signing a $765 million deal, the Mets are poised to create an unparalleled tandem in the heart of their order. Soto, coming off a career year in which he posted a .288/.419/.569 slash line with 41 home runs and 8.1 WAR, is the ideal complement to Alonso’s power-driven approach. Together, the two could anchor an offense capable of challenging even the best rotations in the league.
Financial and Competitive Stakes
Re-signing Alonso would require a significant financial commitment, likely in the $190 million range, but Mets owner Steve Cohen has shown no hesitation in spending to build a contender. Locking up Alonso long-term not only maintains continuity but also reinforces the team’s identity as an offensive juggernaut. With Alonso and Soto, the Mets would have a fearsome combination capable of producing game-changing moments throughout the season.