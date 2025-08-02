Marcus Stroman sends one-word message after being cut by Yankees

Marcus Stroman’s time with the New York Yankees ended not with a bang, but with a one-word Instagram post: “Adios.”

For a pitcher who once dreamed of wearing the pinstripes, this quiet departure feels oddly fitting. Stroman’s Yankees tenure began with promise, but unraveled quickly and publicly.

The Yankees released Stroman on Friday following a flurry of trade deadline moves that completely reshaped their bullpen depth chart.

New York acquired relievers Jake Bird, David Bednar, and Camilo Doval in a span of hours—an unmistakable signal that change was coming.

At the same time, internal options like Will Warren and Cam Schlittler began flashing legitimate upside, and both Luis Gil and Ryan Yarbrough are nearing returns from injury.

In that crowded picture, Stroman was no longer a priority. Or, frankly, a solution. His 6.23 ERA this season made sure of that.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A promising start that quickly turned sour

Things didn’t always look this bleak. Stroman was sharp in the first half of 2024, posting a 3.51 ERA across 17 starts.

He looked like the gritty veteran presence the Yankees had hoped for—until the second half collapse shifted everything.

From July onward, Stroman was shelled regularly, putting up a ghastly 5.98 ERA and ultimately losing Aaron Boone’s trust.

Despite the Yankees’ deep playoff run to the World Series, Stroman didn’t see a single postseason inning. That said everything.

From “I’m a starter” to “Adios”

Stroman entered spring training in 2025 with a chip on his shoulder and a message for the front office: “I’m a starter.”

It was a response to speculation that he might move to the bullpen after last year’s slide. The results didn’t back him up.

Three rocky starts to open the season led to a knee injury. When he returned, he was serviceable—but no longer intimidating.

Pitchers lose effectiveness all the time, but Stroman’s drop-off has been especially hard to ignore. His stuff just isn’t fooling hitters anymore.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Instagram post marks end of Yankees chapter

After the Yankees made their decision, Stroman didn’t hold a press conference or issue a formal statement. Instead, he posted a photo.

Lounging on a private plane, watch gleaming, Stroman captioned it with a single word that said more than any statement could.

“Adios” was both defiant and final—a silent exit for a once-vocal presence whose Yankees dream faded into frustration.

https://twitter.com/hgomez27/status/1951706436201042410

It’s poetic in a way. Stroman grew up a Yankees fan. But sometimes, the dream version of a story never quite matches reality.

Yankees bullpen overhaul signals new era

The moves at the deadline weren’t just about subtracting Stroman—they signaled a hard pivot toward a younger, deeper bullpen.

Camilo Doval brings electric late-inning stuff. David Bednar is a proven closer. Jake Bird adds middle-inning versatility.

This new wave, combined with internal growth from arms like Warren and the return of Gil and Yarbrough to the rotation picture, gives the Yankees fresh hope.

Meanwhile, Stroman becomes the odd man out—a reminder that reputation and past success only carry so much weight in the Bronx.

The Yankees aren’t in the business of waiting for rebound seasons. They’re in the business of winning now. Stroman’s leash simply ran out.

What’s next for Stroman?

At 34, Stroman will likely find another team willing to take a chance, especially one in need of veteran pitching depth.

But his days as a rotation anchor may be behind him. The league has adjusted to him, and he hasn’t adjusted back.

Still, don’t count him out just yet. Stroman has always fed off doubt. That fire may still burn somewhere under the surface.

For now, though, his Yankees chapter is closed. And like a book that started with excitement but lost its plot, it ends quietly.

READ MORE: Yankees close to getting 2 more bullpen reinforcements