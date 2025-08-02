Yankees close to getting 2 more bullpen reinforcements

The New York Yankees didn’t just shuffle their bullpen—they detonated and rebuilt it in one whirlwind Thursday.

With October aspirations in mind, the Yankees struck three major deals, acquiring Jake Bird from the Rockies, David Bednar from the Pirates, and Camilo Doval from the Giants.

Each new arm came with a glowing resume, but their pinstriped debut on Friday looked more like a horror show than a highlight reel.

Still, one bad night in August doesn’t undo months of dominance. The Yankees are betting big that this trio will stabilize late innings.

Bird, Bednar, and Doval Bring Firepower and Flaws

Jake Bird has quietly carved out a strong season in Colorado, no easy task given Coors Field’s pitcher-unfriendly altitude.

David Bednar, the Pirates’ former closer, came with name recognition and All-Star pedigree but struggled with location in his first outing.

Camilo Doval was the buzzer-beater acquisition, and perhaps the flashiest addition, known for triple-digit heat and a wipeout slider.

But on Friday, all three were roughed up—walks, hits, and general chaos ruled the night. Still, this was a glimpse, not a verdict.

Yankees Have Reinforcements Behind the Big Three

While the headlines focus on the new faces, the Yankees’ bullpen isn’t starting from scratch—it’s being reinforced, not rebuilt.

Devin Williams remains one of the game’s most unhittable arms, sporting a devastating changeup and years of late-inning experience.

Luke Weaver has quietly reinvented himself as a useful multi-inning option, helping patch innings when starters fall short.

Ian Hamilton and Brent Headrick offer solid middle relief depth, while Tim Hill brings a funky arm slot and lefty deception.

Add those to the new arrivals, and the Yankees suddenly have options—and the flexibility to mix and match based on matchups.

Mark Leiter Jr. Nearing Return to Bolster Depth

One of the most promising developments is that Mark Leiter Jr. could be just days away from rejoining the team.

Mark Leiter Jr. is throwing in a rehab game today with Double-A Somerset. Could be all he needs before returning for Rangers series.



Fernando Cruz threw a touch and feel bullpen yesterday, went well. — Greg Joyce (@GJoyce9) August 2, 2025

Leiter will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset and could return for the Yankees’ upcoming series against Texas.

He went down in early July with a fibular stress fracture but had posted a deceptive 4.46 ERA over 34.1 innings before the injury.

His 2.78 FIP suggests he was pitching far better than the surface stats indicated, with elite movement on all his pitches.

His return adds another bridge option—someone who can thrive in high-leverage moments without the spotlight of closing.

Fernando Cruz Still a Few Weeks Away But Critical

Fernando Cruz, sidelined since June 28 with an oblique strain, is also trending in the right direction.

He recently threw a touch-and-feel bullpen session, and the Yankees expect him to ramp up intensity soon.

When healthy, Cruz was quietly one of Aaron Boone’s most trusted relievers, dominating with a 3.00 ERA and elite strikeout rate.

His absurd 41.2% strikeout rate in just 33 innings speaks to his ability to miss bats, especially in key moments.

Adding Cruz back into the mix gives the Yankees yet another versatile weapon who can handle the seventh or eighth inning.

A Potential October Nightmare for Opposing Hitters

If the Yankees can get everyone healthy and aligned, this bullpen has the potential to become a playoff nightmare.

Imagine facing Bednar in the seventh, Doval in the eighth, and Devin Williams in the ninth—that’s a buzzsaw of elite stuff.

And if one arm falters, Boone can pivot to Leiter, Cruz, or even Ian Hamilton without missing a beat.

It’s the kind of depth contending teams crave—much like having five aces in a poker hand, no matter what card gets burned.

Yes, the debuts were ugly, but this group is built for the long run—not just one night in early August.

If the new guys settle in and the injured arms return, the Yankees bullpen could anchor a deep postseason run.

